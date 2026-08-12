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Keel Infrastructure has decommissioned all of its US Bitcoin mining sites as it repurposes those locations for AI and high-performance computing workloads.

The company, formerly Bitfarms, disclosed the shift in its August 2026 Form 10-Q. It reported a $65 million net loss and $819 million in total liquidity, while still holding $121 million in Bitcoin reserves.

That last point matters.

Keel is not exiting crypto entirely. It still operates mining sites in Canada and still holds Bitcoin. But in the United States, the company is moving away from mining and toward AI-focused infrastructure.

That makes Keel another example of a broader mining-sector pivot: power assets are becoming valuable beyond Bitcoin.

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TL;DR

Keel decommissioned all US Bitcoin mining sites.

The company is repurposing those sites for AI/HPC workloads.

Keel still operates mining sites in Canada and holds Bitcoin reserves.

Why Miners Are Looking At AI

Bitcoin miners have something AI companies desperately need: power.

They have sites, grid connections, power agreements, data-center experience, cooling systems, and operational knowledge. Those assets can sometimes be redirected toward high-performance computing.

AI demand has made that optionality more valuable.

Bitcoin mining revenue is cyclical. It depends on BTC price, mining difficulty, energy costs, block rewards, and transaction fees. AI data-center revenue can be more contract-based and potentially more predictable if customers sign long-term agreements.

That does not mean AI is easy money. It does mean miners are looking at their infrastructure differently.

US Mining Economics Are Under Pressure

Keel’s US exit suggests mining economics in certain regions may no longer justify continued operation.

Power costs, competition, facility upgrades, hardware efficiency, and post-halving economics all matter. If a site can generate more attractive returns as an AI/HPC facility than as a Bitcoin mine, management has a clear incentive to pivot.

That is especially true when AI demand is strong and customers are hunting for capacity.

The company’s $65 million net loss adds pressure to the decision. A firm with losses and valuable infrastructure has to ask where that infrastructure earns the best return.

In the US, Keel’s answer appears to be AI.

This Is Not A Full Crypto Exit

The framing needs care.

Keel still operates mining sites in Canada. It still holds $121 million in Bitcoin reserves. The company is not shutting down every mining operation or abandoning crypto completely.

The shift is regional and strategic.

That makes the story more interesting than a simple “miner quits Bitcoin” headline. Keel is reallocating US power assets while preserving other exposure.

The result is a hybrid model: some crypto, some AI, some infrastructure monetization.

Bitcoin Miners Are Becoming Data-Center Companies

The mining industry is changing because the assets behind mining are useful for more than hashing.

A miner with cheap power and a large site can mine Bitcoin, host machines, provide grid flexibility, or build AI compute capacity. The best option may change depending on market conditions.

That flexibility could reshape valuations.

Investors may start valuing miners less like pure Bitcoin proxies and more like power-and-compute infrastructure businesses. Companies that can secure high-value AI customers may receive a different market multiple from miners exposed only to BTC economics.

Keel’s pivot fits that trend.

What To Watch Next

The next question is execution.

Repurposing mining sites for AI/HPC is not automatic. AI workloads require different hardware, reliability standards, networking, cooling, and customer contracts. A former mining site may have power, but it still needs the right buildout.

Investors will watch how quickly Keel can convert sites, sign customers, and generate revenue from the new strategy.

For the Bitcoin mining sector, the signal is clear.

Power assets are being repriced. If AI can pay more for the same megawatts, miners will keep considering pivots.

Keel’s US mining exit is not the end of Bitcoin mining. It is another sign that mining companies are learning to monetize energy in more than one way.

This article is based on Keel Infrastructure’s August 2026 Form 10-Q filing.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released by Sec. at Sec