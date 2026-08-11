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Grayscale has voluntarily withdrawn registration statements for its Cardano, Hedera, and Polkadot Trust products, pausing another set of altcoin ETF ambitions before they reached market.

The withdrawals were filed on Form RW on August 7, 2026. Grayscale said it does not intend to proceed with the planned distributions.

That wording matters.

This is not the SEC rejecting the products. It is Grayscale choosing to withdraw them. It also does not mean Cardano, Hedera, or Polkadot ETFs are approved, imminent, or permanently dead. It simply means these specific registration statements are no longer moving forward.

For altcoin ETF watchers, it is another reminder that product filings can move backward as well as forward.

For more details, visit the official Sec platform.

TL;DR

Grayscale withdrew Cardano, Hedera, and Polkadot Trust registration statements.

The withdrawals were voluntary and filed on Form RW.

This should not be framed as SEC rejection or ETF approval.

Why The Withdrawals Matter

Altcoin ETF speculation has become one of the biggest narratives outside Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Every filing, withdrawal, amendment, delay, or rule change can move sentiment because investors are trying to work out which assets may get regulated ETF access next.

Cardano, Hedera, and Polkadot all have large communities and long histories. A Grayscale trust-to-ETF path would have been a meaningful development for each asset.

But withdrawal changes the near-term picture.

It suggests Grayscale is no longer pursuing those specific distributions under the filed registration statements.

Voluntary Withdrawal Is Different From Rejection

This distinction is important.

If the SEC rejects a product, that says one thing about regulatory appetite. If an issuer withdraws a filing, that may reflect strategic timing, exchange-listing issues, changing standards, cost, market demand, or a decision to wait.

The filing itself says Grayscale does not intend to proceed with the planned distributions.

That is a direct issuer decision, not an SEC denial.

Crypto markets often collapse these categories into a single “ETF failed” headline. The real picture is more nuanced.

Cardano ETF Hopes Are Not Erased

For ADA holders, the withdrawal is disappointing, but it does not eliminate the possibility of a future Cardano ETF.

A different issuer could file. Grayscale could revisit the product later. Market conditions could improve. Listing standards could change. Regulators could become more comfortable with additional altcoin products.

But none of that is guaranteed.

The current fact is narrower: this registration path has been withdrawn.

That means the market should reduce near-term expectations around these specific Grayscale products.

Hedera And Polkadot Face The Same Reset

The withdrawals also matter for HBAR and DOT.

Both assets have institutional-style narratives: Hedera around enterprise networks and governance council history, Polkadot around interoperability and parachain architecture. ETF access would have given those narratives a regulated investment wrapper.

For now, that wrapper is not moving forward through these Grayscale filings.

That does not stop the underlying networks. It does, however, reduce immediate ETF momentum.

ETF Speculation Needs Discipline

The broader lesson is that altcoin ETF speculation can get ahead of the filing reality.

A filing is not an approval. A trust is not an ETF. A registration statement is not a listing. A withdrawal is not always a rejection. The process has multiple stages, and each stage matters.

For Cardano, Hedera, and Polkadot, Grayscale’s withdrawals reset the near-term conversation.

There may be future filings. There may be new issuers. There may be renewed momentum. But this round has stopped.

The market should treat that as a real development, not a final verdict on the assets themselves.

This article is based on Grayscale’s August 2026 Form RW withdrawals.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released by Sec. at Sec