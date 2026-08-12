Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

BNB Chain has introduced BEP-675, a draft proposal aimed at improving network throughput by reducing block re-execution in the validator process.

The proposal introduces blind signing for validator blocks, allowing builders to submit executed blocks directly. According to the proposal, the change can reduce validator execution time on the critical path from 125 milliseconds to 15 milliseconds, with testnet environments showing a potential doubling of throughput.

That sounds technical, but the goal is simple: make block production more efficient without relying only on higher gas limits or shorter block times.

The key caveat is that BEP-675 is not live on BNB Chain mainnet. It remains in Draft status under the Pasteur network hard fork timeline.

For more details, visit the official Github platform.

TL;DR

BEP-675 aims to reduce block re-execution in BNB Chain’s validator process.

The proposal could improve throughput in testnet environments.

It is still in Draft status and should not be described as live mainnet functionality.

Why Block Re-Execution Matters

In blockchain systems, small inefficiencies can become big bottlenecks.

If builders and validators are repeating some of the same execution work before a block is finalized, the network is spending time on duplicated effort. BEP-675 targets that issue by changing how executed blocks are submitted and verified.

The proposal’s core idea is to remove unnecessary execution from the critical path.

That could allow blocks to move faster through the production process, improving throughput without pushing every other parameter harder.

For users, the benefit would be less visible than a new app or token launch, but it could matter for network performance.

Not Every Scaling Upgrade Needs Bigger Blocks

Scaling debates often center on gas limits and block times.

Raise the gas limit, and more transactions can fit into a block. Shorten block times, and blocks arrive more often. Both can increase throughput, but they can also create new pressure on validators, nodes, propagation, and network stability.

BEP-675 takes a different angle.

It targets the workflow around block construction and validation. If the same amount of work can be processed more efficiently, the network may gain capacity without simply forcing larger or faster blocks.

That is the cleaner kind of scaling when it works.

Draft Status Keeps Expectations In Check

The most important limitation is status.

BEP-675 is a proposal. It is not something users should assume is active on mainnet today. It sits inside a hard fork timeline and still needs the usual implementation, testing, review, and activation path.

Crypto markets often treat proposals as finished upgrades.

That is risky. Drafts can change. Timelines can shift. Testnet performance may not translate perfectly to mainnet conditions.

The right read is that BNB Chain is working on a meaningful throughput improvement, not that throughput has already doubled for live users.

Why BNB Chain Needs Efficiency

BNB Chain has long competed on low-cost, high-throughput activity.

That attracts DeFi apps, trading venues, gaming projects, retail users, and high-frequency transaction patterns. But it also means the network needs to keep improving performance if demand rises.

Efficiency upgrades help maintain that competitive position.

They can also reduce pressure during periods of heavy activity, especially when retail trading and on-chain speculation spike.

A block-building improvement may not be flashy, but it can support the kind of user experience BNB Chain is built around.

What To Watch Next

The next steps are implementation and activation.

Developers, validators, and the broader ecosystem will need to evaluate whether BEP-675 performs as expected, whether it introduces new trade-offs, and when it can safely move beyond Draft status.

If successful, the proposal could give BNB Chain more throughput headroom without relying entirely on blunt parameter changes.

For now, BEP-675 is best understood as a technical scaling proposal with real potential, but not yet a live mainnet upgrade.

That is still important.

The networks that keep improving under the hood are the ones most likely to handle the next wave of demand.

This article is based on BNB Chain’s BEP-675 proposal materials.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released by Github. at Github