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A proposed XRP Ledger amendment known as XLS-68 could let sponsors cover transaction fees and reserves for other users, making it possible for some wallet interactions to happen without the end user directly holding XRP.

The feature, included in the xrpld v3.3.0 amendment bundle, is part of a broader move toward fee abstraction and smoother user onboarding.

That does not mean XRP demand will definitely fall.

It means some users may be able to interact with applications while another party handles fees and reserves behind the scenes. For apps and wallets, that can make the user experience much simpler. For XRP holders, it raises a more nuanced debate about how fee abstraction affects native-token visibility.

TL;DR

XLS-68 would allow sponsors to cover fees and reserves for other users.

The proposal could make some XRPL interactions possible without users directly holding XRP.

This is a UX change, not proof that XRP demand will fall.

Why Native Fees Create Friction

Most blockchains require users to hold the native asset for transaction fees.

That makes sense at the protocol level, but it creates onboarding friction. A new user may receive a stablecoin or token but still need XRP to move it. That adds an extra step, and every extra step loses users.

Fee sponsorship tries to solve that.

An app, wallet, exchange, business, or other sponsor can cover the fee and reserve requirements, letting the end user interact more smoothly.

This is common in broader crypto UX thinking. Many networks are trying to make blockchain fees less visible to mainstream users.

XRP Becomes Infrastructure, Not Always A User-Facing Asset

If sponsored fees work well, XRP may become less visible in some user journeys.

A person using an app may not need to think about acquiring XRP first. The app handles it. That can be good for adoption because it reduces friction, especially for consumer or enterprise products.

But it also changes how users perceive the native asset.

If users no longer directly hold XRP for every interaction, some traders may wonder whether fee demand weakens. That is the debate around the amendment.

The answer is not simple.

Sponsors still need a way to fund fees and reserves. Network activity still depends on the ledger’s economics. The question is who holds and spends XRP, not whether the network stops needing it entirely.

UX Improvements Can Increase Overall Activity

There is another side to the demand argument.

If sponsored fees make XRPL easier to use, the network may attract more applications and transactions. More users may interact with apps if they do not need to manage XRP directly on day one.

That could offset reduced user-facing fee friction.

In other words, XRP might become less visible per user but support more total activity if onboarding improves.

That is why it is too simplistic to say sponsored fees are bearish or bullish.

The real effect depends on adoption, sponsor behavior, transaction volume, reserve mechanics, and how apps implement the feature.

Enterprise Use Cases May Benefit Most

Fee abstraction is especially relevant for enterprise and consumer-facing products.

A bank, fintech, gaming app, payment company, or stablecoin issuer may not want users dealing with native-token balances just to complete basic actions. Sponsored fees let those companies hide some blockchain complexity while still using XRPL underneath.

That can make the ledger more attractive for tokenized asset or payment flows.

But again, this only matters if the amendment activates and builders use it.

A proposed feature is not adoption. It is infrastructure that may enable adoption.

Watch The Vote And Implementation

The next step is validator support.

Like other XRPL amendments, XLS-68 needs the required consensus threshold before activation. Until then, it remains a proposal in the release path, not a live feature reshaping user behavior.

If activated, the market can then watch how wallets and apps integrate it.

For now, the sponsored fees proposal is best understood as a UX and fee-abstraction story.

It may reduce the need for some users to hold XRP directly, but it could also make XRPL easier to use and expand application activity. The impact depends on what builders do next.

This article is based on XRP Ledger amendment materials related to XLS-68 sponsored fees and reserves.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released in disclosures at primary source documentation.