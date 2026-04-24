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Ethereum is consolidating around $2,300, holding a level that represents meaningful recovery from the February lows but still sitting well below the highs that defined the previous cycle. The price action is tentative — not breaking down, not breaking out — and the market is in the kind of cautious, assessing mode that tends to precede a decisive move in either direction. An Arab Chain report has just added a layer of order flow context that begins to explain what is happening beneath that surface stillness.

The Cumulative Volume Delta on Binance has registered a positive reading of approximately +48,400 — meaning buy orders have been outpacing sell orders in aggregate volume. The reading is not aggressive. It does not describe a market flooded with fresh demand or a surge of institutional conviction. What it describes is something more nuanced and arguably more significant: a gradual, quiet return of buying pressure in a market that recently had none.

The correlation coefficient between price and order flow sits at 0.66 — a moderately strong relationship that confirms price is beginning to respond to the underlying demand, but also reflects that other forces remain in play. Derivatives activity, external liquidity conditions, and the broader macro environment are all still influencing Ethereum’s price alongside the improving spot order flow.

The market is rebalancing. The demand is returning. Neither process is complete.

Buyers Are Back. They Are Just Not in a Hurry

The Arab Chain report places the CVD reading in the context that prevents it from being misread in either direction. A positive value of +48,400 confirms that buy orders are outpacing sell orders — that is the directional signal. But the magnitude is deliberately modest, and the report is precise about what that modesty means. This is not a surge of fresh institutional capital flooding into Ethereum. It is a gradual improvement in demand, consistent with a market that is healing rather than accelerating.

That distinction matters for how the current price recovery should be evaluated. Slow, steady demand improvement tends to build more durable price structures than sharp, aggressive inflows — the latter often reverse quickly when the momentum fades, while the former tends to accumulate into something more sustained. The pace of the CVD improvement mirrors the pace of the price recovery, which is exactly what a genuine rebalancing phase looks like rather than a dead-cat bounce.

The 0.66 correlation coefficient adds the honest caveat that spot order flow alone is not driving Ethereum right now. Derivatives positioning, external liquidity conditions, and macro factors are all contributing to price movement — a configuration the report identifies as typical of transitional phases where the market has not yet committed to a clear direction.

The forward picture the report presents is binary and appropriately honest. If the CVD continues improving and the correlation strengthens toward 1.0, the gradual demand return develops into a confirmed trend. If momentum stalls and the positive CVD reading plateaus, Ethereum remains range-bound until a catalyst arrives to break the equilibrium.

The data currently supports the first scenario as the more likely path — but not with the kind of conviction that removes the second scenario from consideration.

Ethereum Compresses Below Resistance as Recovery Tests Structural Ceiling Ethereum continues to consolidate near the $2,300–$2,350 range, holding the gains achieved since the February capitulation while failing to establish a clean breakout above resistance. The chart shows a clear recovery structure from the $1,800 low, with price forming higher lows and gradually reclaiming lost ground. However, the advance is now encountering a critical technical barrier. The $2,400 level has emerged as a firm resistance zone, aligning closely with the descending 100-day moving average. Each recent attempt to push above this area has been rejected, indicating that supply remains active and willing to absorb demand at these levels. At the same time, the 50-day moving average is beginning to slope upward beneath price, currently near $2,150, providing dynamic support and confirming short-term bullish momentum. Related Reading: TRON’s Stablecoin Network Plugs Into LI.FI: What It Means For Cross-Chain Liquidity Volume trends reinforce the current indecision. The strongest volume spike remains tied to the February selloff, while the recovery phase has developed on comparatively lower participation. This suggests that, while demand is returning, it has not yet reached the intensity required to force a structural breakout. If Ethereum successfully reclaims $2,400 with conviction, the next resistance sits near $2,800. Failure to do so would likely extend the consolidation, with downside risk back toward the $2,100 support zone. Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com