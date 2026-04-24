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As excitement swirls in the community following the recent upswing in Ethereum’s price, the on-chain narrative of the leading blockchain network is undergoing a deeper, major shift. Activity on the network is currently spiking at a significant rate, reinforcing its position as the backbone for value exchange on-chain.

Ethereum’s Core Settlement Layer Status Strengthens

With notable activity, the Ethereum network is once again demonstrating its dominance in value exchange on-chain. A recent report shows that Ethereum is rapidly becoming the core settlement layer in the digital economy.

This status is being reinforced by the substantial growth in the amount of stablecoin on the network. According to Everstake, a leading global non-custodial staking infrastructure provider, ETH is sending a strong signal through its massive stablecoin activity.

Since the beginning of 2026, the stablecoin transfer volume on the network has spiked by over 119.3%, which underscores its capacity to handle intricate financial transactions on a large scale. Currently, billions in value are being moved daily and weekly across the network through dollar-pegged tokens.

Data shared by Everstake reveals that stablecoin transfer volumes on Ethereum are consistently in the $500 billion and $900 billion range. Meanwhile, peak levels are recorded at a staggering $1 trillion. As a result, Everstake declares that such dynamics strengthen the network’s role as a core settlement layer, bridging traditional systems with blockchain infrastructure.

As stablecoin usage continues to expand on the ETH network, this narrative is becoming more firmly established. Furthermore, the platform added that this stablecoin growth is increasingly shifting towards a structural narrative rather than a cyclical one.

ETH’s Price At One Of Its Most Critical Moments Yet

After a period of upside performance with the price of Ethereum nearing the $2,400 mark, the altcoin is now positioned at one of its most crucial junctions yet. In a post on the social media platform X, Ali Charts, a trader and market expert, shared that ETH is testing a critical level that could serve as the catalyst for more upward movement. Based on historical data, this level has separated the markets from macro expansions.

At the time of the post, ETH’s price was trading around its Realized Price at $2,340, which represents the average cost basis for all on-chain investors. Historically, the Realized Price has acted as a distribution wall where investors look to break even, making this a key moment in Ethereum’s current journey.

ETH trading around this level appears to be a bullish signal. Ali Charts noted that when the Realized Price is successfully turned into a support floor, the altcoin typically transitions into high-conviction expansion phases.

At the time of writing, the ETH price was trading at $2,314 after dropping by nearly 2% in the last 24 hours. This bearish performance has impacted its trading volume, which has fallen by more than 12% over the past day.

Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com