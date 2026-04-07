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As the blockchain sector gradually goes worldwide, the Ethereum Network is turning up as the top contender for blockchain infrastructure across the sector. Currently, the ETH network is the settlement layer for many stablecoins and real-world applications in the crypto space.

Euro Stablecoin Plans Eye Ethereum

A new chapter in blockchain adoption may be unfolding, and the Ethereum network is at the center of this transition as countries across the globe adopt the blockchain. Amid the shift, Ethereum is increasingly being considered as the settlement layer for a potential euro-denominated stablecoin.

Crypto Tice, a market expert and investor, took to the social media platform X to share the development, which has triggered a frenzy in the ETH community. The action demonstrates the increasing interest of politicians and financial institutions in utilizing Ethereum’s well-established infrastructure for practical financial applications.

According to the expert, this move is not a pilot or a sandbox test, as blockchain solutions are being incorporated into Europe’s changing digital banking environment. Rather, it is Europe evaluating real infrastructure in the financial sector. By acting as the foundation for such a project, the network could be crucial in integrating traditional finance with decentralized technology.

Furthermore, the expert has offered insights into why this move matters for the network and the blockchain sector. The first reason is that public blockchains are being increasingly assessed for sovereign-grade settlement infrastructure.

Based on the risks associated with finance, this move would offer transparency, uptime, and security, which are now policy considerations. ETH being considered as a settlement layer for a Euro stablecoin implies that crypt rails are moving from markets, especially from the institutional level, to the governmental stage.

Crypto Tice has debunked every speculation of hype around the move, claiming that this is about who settles money in the future. “Public blockchains just entered the sovereign conversation,” the expert added.

Stablecoin Market To Get A Boost?

In the meantime, the stablecoin market has slowed down. CW, a crypto investor and data analyst at CryptoQuant, highlighted that the stablecoin market cap has recently stalled at a certain level since October last year. Once this move is confirmed, the news is likely to bolster interest and demand for stablecoins, causing a wave of fresh capital into the market.

However, the growth of the stablecoin market cap is largely linked to the impending CLARITY Act, as the bill will trigger an explosive inflow of funds. In that scenario, the increase in the market cap will lead to a rally in the broader cryptocurrency market.

On crypto exchanges, stablecoin reserves are growing, with Binance experiencing a jump from $45.5 billion following a $2.5 billion March inflow. This jump comes after 3 months of persistent outflows. Darkfost stated that this turnaround is somewhat surprising considering the macroeconomic context.

Despite the escalating geopolitical tensions and unfavorable conditions in March, liquidity flows have started to return to the crypto market. April is already moving in alignment with the pattern, recording more than $1 billion in net stablecoin inflows since the month began.

Featured image from Freepik, chart from Tradingview.com