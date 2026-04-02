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The Ethereum price temporarily flipped bullish on Wednesday and has moved back above the $2,100 level, but underlying signals are hinting at a potential continuation of the upward move. During this renewed upside strength, investors across cryptocurrency exchanges are demonstrating positive sentiment toward ETH as they have withdrawn a massive portion of the altcoin from these platforms.

A Massive Ethereum Outflow From Exchanges

With the cryptocurrency market slightly recovering, Ethereum is starting to showcase upside potential again. Meanwhile, a striking trend is emerging across the ETH market as investors are choosing to hold on to their coins rather than trade them off.

Leon Waidmann, a market expert and head of research at Lisk, has outlined a notable shift in investors’ sentiment and behavior, especially across cryptocurrency exchanges in the space. Even with persistent drawdowns in price, ETH is leaving trading platforms at a substantial rate not seen in years.

In the report shared on the X platform, Waidmann stated that the ETH balance on crypto exchanges has recently hit an all-time low after examining the Ethereum Percent Balance on Exchanges metric. The significant wave of withdrawal implies that more holders are shifting their holdings into long-term storage or private wallets, effectively decreasing the amount of ETH that is available for trading on these platforms.

When coins are leaving exchanges, it often points to growing confidence among investors. While also tightening market liquidity, this development could play a key role in shaping and determining the next major price move for ETH.

As of Wednesday, only 11% of ETH’s total supply is present on crypto exchanges, which is significant compared to past cycles. In 2023, about 32% of the entire supply was available on exchanges. The decline continued into 2022 and 2024, but in a slow and steady pattern. Meanwhile, by March 2026, the exchange balance had dropped to 11%.

When there is less ETH available on trading platforms, it typically leads to reduced selling pressure as holders pull their holdings and store them in anticipation of a rally. Even as ETH is trading at $2,000, investors are not selling; instead, they are accumulating, which hints at growing bullish sentiment.

ETH Is Setting Up For A Strong Bounce

After a prolonged period of downside performance, Ethereum’s price may be setting up for a major rally. According to Merlin The Trader, ETH is experiencing maximum doubt and minimum attention, which is exactly the period when the altcoin builds up for a notable upward move.

On the 3-week time frame chart, ETH has formed a 3-year trend line, and it is still holding. The $2,100 mark is acting as the support trendline, and the $4,100 level remains the key resistance, acting as the upper line. If the altcoin loses this level, which marks its first since 2022, the structure will undergo a reset. Meanwhile, in the event that ETH holds this structure, it will result in a 339% move.

Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com