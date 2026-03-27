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Ethereum, the leading altcoin, is in the spotlight again, not because of its recent price action, but its staking activity. Currently, ETH staking activity is at its highest rate ever, with millions of supply being locked away in staking contracts.

Rising Staking Trends Shrink Ethereum’s Supply

In light of the ongoing waning market performance, a significant shift is emerging within the supply dynamics of Ethereum. This shift in supply dynamics is due to the substantial growth in ETH staking over the past few months.

As an increasing amount of ETH is being locked away through staking, the circulating supply is starting to disappear at a fast rate. This development is likely to lead to the tightening of overall market liquidity. A period like this reflects a growing confidence among ETH investors in addition to changing the equilibrium between supply and demand.

In the report shared by BMNR Bullz, a tech enthusiast and investor on X, more than 30% of the entire ETH supply is now being locked in staking contracts, and this trend does not seem to be slowing down. The 30% represents approximately 35 million ETH effectively removed from the liquid supply.

With the trend still increasing, liquidity tightening is expanding. This is a classic recurrence since every market cycle has seen more ETH being staked. When Ethereum’s liquid supply steadily declines, it implies more investors, both retail and institutional, are demanding the leading altcoin.

At the forefront of this rising demand are Bitmine Immersion Technologies and Fundstrat Capital. These large firms are actively accumulating and staking ETH, fueling the potential for a supply squeeze; a clear indication of what supply shock looks like.

It is important to note that Bitmine is currently building the largest ETH yield platform in the market, with the launch of MAVAN (the made-in-America Validator Network). With millions of ETH already staked, the company has turned the altcoin into a scalable yield business.

Bitmine ETH Buying Activity Continues

Despite the sideways price action of Ethereum, Bitmine is still doubling down on the asset, indicating its robust confidence in ETH in the long term. Lookonchain, a popular on-chain data platform, has detected several transactions from wallets linked to the company.

According to the platform, Tom Lee’s Bitmine purchased another 50,000 ETH valued at $108.3 million from FalconX in the early hours of Thursday. Within a 2-day period, about 3 wallet addresses, which are believed to be owned by Bitmine, were detected by Lookonchain, stacking up a total of 117,111 ETH worth approximately $253.3 million.

These buys come after Tom Lee’s recent bullish remarks on the asset’s outlook, whose bullish stance has fueled optimism among retail and institutional investors across the market. As these investors steadily acquire ETH, this action strengthens the narrative that the altcoin’s current bearish phase could be temporary.

Featured image from Peakpx, chart from Tradingview.com