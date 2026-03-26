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As the market regains bullish momentum, the Ethereum price flipped toward the upside direction, drawing closer to the $2,200 level. Looking at recent on-chain data, this positive performance is starting to reflect on the ETH network, with transactions executed on chain spiking to significant levels.

Daily Transaction Count On Ethereum Climbs

Ethereum’s price action is moving in tandem with the network performance, raising speculation whether ETH is gathering momentum underneath for a potential rally. While the price of Ethereum is currently breaking key resistance points, the network is reaching levels not seen in months.

In an X post, CW, a data analyst on CryptoQuant and investor, has published that activity on the Ethereum network is spiking at a notable pace. According to the analyst, daily transaction counts on the network are increasing exponentially, which points to a sharp rise in user engagement.

Furthermore, this surge in daily transaction count implies that more participants are interacting with decentralized applications, transfers, and on-chain services. All of these crucial factors reflect renewed demand and growing utility across the broader ecosystem, which could translate into sustained market momentum.

Although the price of ETH has fallen this year, activity across the leading network has remained at an all-time high level. At this point, CW claims that the rising daily transaction count is not a signal of a bear market. The price of Ethereum may have dropped, but some investors are displaying robust resilience under the surface, reinforcing the network growth as the trend continues.

ETH’s Price Is Moving Closer To Short-Term Realized Price

In terms of price action, Ethereum continues to trade within a short-term range, with the altcoin currently valued around $2,150. After a brief analysis, Darkfost, another author at CryptoQuant and market expert, announced that the price is in striking distance from the average realized price, which presently sits at the $2,300 level.

This level typically serves as a structural and psychological barrier that separates profit from loss for a significant portion of the market. ETH nearing this level signals a critical inflection point. By applying a standard deviation, the model allows projecting a high average price currently estimated at the $5,300 mark and a low at $1,150.

Thus, Darkfost highlighted that Ethereum is positioned in the middle of this realized price zone, suggesting that the best strategy for those looking to take a medium to long-term exposure is to wait out the market. Given the current market conditions, this strategy proves to be valid. In this market structure, the realized price, which acts as resistance, is also expected to serve as a break-even exit level for some investors.

At the time of writing, the price of ETH was trading at $2,117, declining by over 2% over the last 24 hours. Its trading volume is moving in alignment with price action, recording a more than 7% decrease over the past day.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from Tradingview.com