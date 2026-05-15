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Following a broader cryptocurrency market bounce on Thursday, Cardano (ADA) has flipped into an upward direction again, breaking past the $0.25 barrier. While the ADA’s price has turned positive, the altcoin’s current structure and on-chain signals are starting to align, raising its potential for a major rally.

Improving Cardano Investor Outlook Collides With Bullish Momentum

Several optimistic predictions from analysts are starting to show up for Cardano as its price makes a bounce back above key resistance levels. A seasoned market expert and trader, Ali Martinez, has outlined a highly bullish outlook for ADA, in which the altcoin could continue its upward trajectory.

In the post shared on the X platform, Ali Martinez has predicted that Cardano’s price could be getting ready to kickstart a new bull rally, suggesting that the current sideways performance will come to an end. Numerous indications are starting to suggest that confidence in the altcoin’s prospects is growing after a period of consolidation and muted price movement.

Martinez’s forecast is mainly backed by the SuperTrend Indicator, which appears to have been a reliable tool for predicting ADA’s shifts in the long term. The indicator has been on the analyst’s radar since it flashed a sell signal on September 25, 2025, that perfectly identified the start of a 73% price decline.

Following months of this heavy correction, the key indicator has just flipped on the daily chart. This flip simply means that the indicator is signaling a buy signal once again. In the expert’s view, this shift points to the conclusion of a local exhaustion phase and a trend reversal finally taking place.

As a result of the setup, Martinez is confident that a surge toward the $0.33 resistance is likely to occur soon. If ADA is able to maintain this momentum, the rally is expected to continue toward the $0.42, which Martinez labels the secondary target. As long as the $0.25 support holds, this bullish prediction remains valid. However, if it falls below the level, the optimistic outlook is not lost, only delayed.

Key Stakeholders Are Slowly Scooping Up The Altcoin

Amid the price flip toward the upward direction, investors’ sentiment around Cardano has clearly shifted. On-chain activity suggests that confidence seems to be steadily returning after months of erratic market performance.

A report from Santiment reveals that Cardano’s key stakeholders have slowly but surely accumulated. These investors have consistently added more of the existing supply to their portfolio since December 2023. With this accumulation, wallet addresses holding at least 1 million ADA have now acquired over 25.09 billion ADA, which represents 67.47% of the current existing supply.

Although the asset has lost -71% of its market cap within a 9-month period, the millionaire” tier of sharks and whales appear to be content with adding more ADA while prices are at a discount. Should this trend continue, it is likely to influence and shape ADA’s momentum, potentially triggering a steady upward move.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from Tradingview.com