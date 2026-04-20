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In the dynamic blockchain sector, the Cardano network is being flagged as the most decentralized blockchain by several crypto analysts, with security being a major part of this assertion. However, the highly decentralized network has been called out for its lack of clear leadership.

Unclear Cardano Leadership Raises Concerns In The Ecosystem

Recently, a fresh debate has been raised around the Cardano network, particularly involving its leadership state. A crypto pundit and ADA enthusiast, Cardano Yoda, argues that the leading network is lacking clear leadership. Once again, the focus is on how Cardano strikes a compromise between decentralization and the requirement for unified leadership.

The pundit stated that in the past, the network was centered around the IOGs, the Cardano Foundation, and EMURGO, and its founder, Charles Hoskinson, was considered the leader. However, after the introduction of on-chain governance, the model evolved, breaking into two parts. These include DReps (governance decision-making) and Pentad (leadership and execution), which go hand-in-hand to produce a unified platform.

While DReps decide on Treasury spending, they also grant legitimacy to the strategy that Pentad offers because DReps are not coordinated. Since they cannot define the strategy and prioritize, on-chain governance is still dependent on the founding entities, indicating that the network remains strongly centralized in leadership and execution. These entities can offer their experience, knowledge, and expertise, but DReps will set the path from the ground up.

A strong player is intersect as it plays the role of coordinator, particularly preparing the budget framework process. Meanwhile, intersect is required to balance the role of facilitator and leader because it may not want to be a leader. However, being a leader means taking on responsibilities.

According to Yoda, on-chain governance is not the same as leadership, and Cardano does not have one. The issue is that it is difficult, if not impossible, to decentralize leadership and execution. A leader bears responsibility, which is diluted somewhere between Pentad and DReps, causing a fragmented network.

Despite this, Yoda still believes that leadership should not be dismissed because of decentralization. In the meantime, there may be a struggle for leadership, as new leaders may be born, or it might remain the same.

An Ideal Direction For Leadership

After carefully analyzing the Cardano network, Yoda claims that the logical direction for leadership is toward DReps because they have a stronger position and must be coordinated. With the emergence of a DReps board, they are expected to take responsibility for treasury spending, defining strategy, and prioritizing.

By using DAOs, DReps can be involved in the process of an effective execution. This is because they are responsible for supporting builders, ecosystem growth, innovation, marketing, and open-source activities, among others.

To have clear leadership, a more robust layer of cooperation between DReps, founding entities, and Intersect is required. However, this can only be built by a clearly defined coordination layer between DReps and sub-DAOs. Meanwhile, to create a dialogue between DReps and founding entities, the governance system must evolve.

Currently, communication is carried out through on-chain proposals, and may result in a rejected proposal regarding Summit and TOKEN2049 due to the diverse views of DReps and founding entities. Although it may not be easy, the goal remains finding a consensus on the future functioning because governance needs to be more effective.

Featured image from Freepik, chart from Tradingview.com