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Charles Hoskinson said Midnight.city, the interactive simulation tied to Cardano’s privacy-focused Midnight ecosystem, is preparing for a new beta-testing phase that he believes could put it on a path to become crypto’s most-used application by 2030.

The Input Output founder framed the next version of Midnight.city as more than a product test. In a post on X, Hoskinson said the platform would soon bring in “thousands of beta testers” to stress-test and refine its design, utility and user experience.

“I’m super excited about the next iteration of Midnight.city,” Hoskinson wrote. “We will have thousands of beta testers coming online soon and gather incredible feedback about how to improve and refine the experience and utility of the world. It’s the largest and most meaningful focus group ever done.”

He added that the team’s development cadence would be central to how quickly the product evolves. “Combined with two week sprints, within a few months we’ll be well on our way to a new civilization. One that’s crypto native, has privacy at the core, and evolves in weeks instead of decades. I predict Midnight.city will be the most used crypto application by 2030.”

Could This Cardano App Will Lead Crypto By 2030?

Midnight.city is the public-facing simulation layer for Midnight, a privacy-oriented blockchain associated with the Cardano ecosystem. The official Midnight site describes the network as a blockchain focused on programmable privacy, selective disclosure and predictable costs, with developers able to determine what information remains protected and what can be disclosed when required.

The city itself is designed as a live environment rather than a conventional block explorer or wallet interface. Midnight describes it as a simulation populated by autonomous AI agents that work, trade, interact and generate ongoing economic activity, creating sustained transaction volume intended to make zero-knowledge systems more visible to users.

That design matters because privacy infrastructure is difficult to demonstrate in consumer-facing form. The official Midnight blog says Midnight.city lets users inspect the same transaction from different disclosure perspectives, including public mode, auditor mode and a simulation-only “god mode,” showing how selective disclosure can reveal specific fields to authorized parties while keeping other data shielded.

Midnight’s broader pitch is that privacy should not mean opacity by default. The network uses zero-knowledge proofs and a dual-state ledger model to allow public on-chain state and local private state to interact, while its Compact programming language is intended to let developers build privacy-preserving applications without requiring deep specialist knowledge of ZK cryptography.

The project also uses a two-part economic model. NIGHT is the network’s unshielded native and governance token, while DUST is a shielded, non-transferable resource used to pay for transactions and execute smart contracts. Midnight says this model is intended to separate capital assets from operational costs and make application usage more predictable.

At press time, Cardano traded at $0.24.

Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com