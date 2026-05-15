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Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson signaled renewed momentum behind Leios, the network’s next major consensus upgrade, as Input Output moved a ₳27.7 million funding proposal toward DRep approval. The proposal seeks to mature Leios from an early public testnet prototype into a mainnet-ready release candidate, positioning the upgrade as a central piece of Cardano’s 2030 scaling strategy.

“Leios is coming,” Hoskinson wrote on X, quoting Sebastian Nagel, who said: “Cardano, if your governance permits, we’ll ship Leios.” The short exchange framed the next phase of Cardano’s scaling roadmap as both a technical delivery question and a governance decision.

Cardano’s Biggest Scaling Bet

The proposal, authored by Carlos Lopez de Lara and Nagel, asks DReps to approve a treasury withdrawal of ₳27,714,342 to fund six to nine months of development. The work is intended to move Leios from its current prototype and testnet phase toward a release candidate suitable for mainnet integration. According to the proposal, each milestone would be independently assured, while undisbursed ada would be returned to the treasury.

Leios is designed to enhance, rather than replace, Ouroboros Praos, Cardano’s existing consensus protocol. The proposal says the upgrade introduces endorser blocks and committee-based validation to increase transaction capacity while preserving Praos’s security model. IO frames the design as a way to scale Cardano without undermining decentralization or making stake pool operations economically unviable.

“Cardano needs a step change in throughput to meet its 2030 ambitions, and Leios is how it gets there. This proposal funds the path from public testnet to a mainnet-ready release candidate — delivering a 10–65x increase in transaction capacity,” the proposal states. “Why this scale matters: Cardano’s 2030 strategy targets growth from roughly 800,000 monthly transactions to over 27 million.”

That 2030 target is a key justification for the funding request. The proposal argues that sustainable utilization at that level would require at least 6x current capacity, while Leios is expected to deliver 10x or more under validated parameter settings. Elsewhere, the accompanying IO article says Leios could support a phased throughput increase from 2x to 30x current capacity on mainnet, with full capacity demonstrated on testnet before broader rollout.

The work is organized around three objectives. The first is a release candidate, including a substantial rewrite of consensus components, implementation of the Leios block structure for the Dijkstra era, conformance testing against the Agda formal specification, and integration into the primary node by the fourth quarter of 2026.

The second is “high confidence,” built through parameter exploration, continuous load testing, adversarial testing, red-team exercises, and an updated threat model. The third is hard-fork enablement, covering client interfaces, technical documentation, SPO and developer workshops, support for adjacent infrastructure such as DB-Sync, Mithril and Blockfrost, testnet hard forks, governance artifacts and contingency procedures.

The proposal is careful to separate work within IO’s control from external dependencies. A mainnet hard fork would still depend on broader ecosystem readiness, governance action submission and a community vote. The document explicitly describes those as risks rather than promises.

Funding would be administered through Intersect’s treasury reserve smart contract framework, with milestone-based disbursements and third-party assurance. The budget allocates ₳23.83 million, or 86%, to development, with smaller portions assigned to infrastructure, security and audits, legal and compliance, ecosystem support, operations, governance and other costs.

The risk section is direct. It identifies community readiness, hard-fork timing, final cardano-node integration and possible governance constraints as factors that could delay or limit activation. It also notes technical limitations, including potential higher operational costs for SPOs, greater chain growth, and high-throughput assumptions tied to adversarial stake conditions.

At press time, ADA traded at $0.2661.

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