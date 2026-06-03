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Charles Hoskinson warned that Cardano could face a broader “wave of failures” across its ecosystem after TapTools said it is preparing to wind down operations over the next two weeks, citing leadership departures and difficult platform economics.

The June 2 livestream marked one of Hoskinson’s sharpest public interventions on Cardano’s current governance and commercialization debate. Responding to TapTools’ shutdown statement, the Cardano founder framed the episode not as an isolated project failure, but as a symptom of deeper funding, coordination and incentive problems inside the ecosystem.

TapTools, a widely used Cardano data, analytics and discovery platform, said it had become difficult to responsibly keep operating after the departure of multiple senior team members. According to the statement read by Hoskinson, two co-founders, including the CTO and COO, had left earlier this year. A back-end developer had stepped into the CTO role, but that person has now also decided to move on.

“The technical knowledge required to responsibly operate and maintain TapTools cannot be replaced overnight,” the team said. “At the same time, the economics of running a platform like this remain challenging. Infrastructure costs are real. Development costs are real. Support costs are real.”

TapTools said it had served more than one million users, supported hundreds of projects through its API, published hundreds of articles, generated hundreds of millions of social impressions and helped bring visibility to builders across Cardano. The team said it would remain open to acquisition talks or other resources that could allow the platform to continue sustainably.

Hoskinson Says More Cardano Projects Could Follow

Hoskinson said TapTools had been part of his “daily ritual” and argued that its exit reflected a problem he had warned about earlier in the year: ecosystem projects running out of runway in poor market conditions.

“This is where we’re at as an ecosystem,” Hoskinson said. “I said at the beginning of the year, we’re going to see a lot of people collapse because the markets are really bad and we need some way to bail out our ecosystem and get them the lifeblood that they need to get to the next level.”

He pointed to JPEG Store and TapTools as examples of projects already affected, adding that he expects more failures in the second half of the year. “I would suspect others are coming very soon,” he said. “There’s going to be a wave of failures in the ecosystem.”

Hoskinson said he had previously proposed several mechanisms to address the issue, including a Cardano sovereign wealth fund, an ecosystem index and strategic acquisitions. He argued that these ideas either failed to gain sufficient support or were criticized as attempts to centralize the ecosystem. He cited his acquisitions of Nami and Blockfrost as examples of infrastructure he had tried to preserve and commercialize, while saying similar interventions often drew backlash.

The broader frustration, according to Hoskinson, is that Cardano governance has not yet produced an effective mechanism for deploying treasury resources into commercial infrastructure. He said Draper had received a large amount of ADA, but suggested that venture capital funding would likely flow mostly into new ventures rather than distressed existing platforms that may not be in an investable state.

Governance, Treasury And Commercialization

Hoskinson repeatedly rejected the idea that he has unilateral control over Cardano’s direction. He said he does not have governance keys, cannot initiate a hard fork or protocol parameter change, does not control the treasury and does not own the Cardano trademark.

“I’d really like to understand what my agency is here,” he said. “I don’t have any special powers with Cardano. I don’t have any governance keys. I don’t have any ability to even initiate a hard fork, much less a protocol parameter change.”

The livestream then turned into a wider critique of Cardano’s political culture. Hoskinson accused parts of the ecosystem of opposing commercialization while also blaming leadership when commercial infrastructure fails. He directed much of his message at DReps and delegators, arguing they need to evaluate whether their representatives are enabling growth or blocking it.

“You need to pick a leader. You need to pick a vision. You need to pick a strategy and fix it,” Hoskinson said. “You need to or you cannot and let it die. That’s your choice.”

He also floated more extreme options, including constitutional changes, treasury reform, changes to executive function and, at the outer edge, a new Cardano launched through a proof-of-burn mechanism. Hoskinson described that as the “nuclear option,” while presenting it as one of several possible responses if the current governance structure cannot support builders.

At press time, ADA traded at $0.2177.

Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com