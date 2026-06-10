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Litigation expert Thomas Braziel has questioned the Cardano Foundation on the 1,090 BTC it allegedly received after its predecessor, the Isle of Man foundation, was dissolved. This is said to have occurred around the Cardano ICO, with 108,000 BTC said to have been raised around the ICO event.

Expert Questions Cardano Foundation Over 1,090 BTC

In an X post, Braziel revealed filings related to the Cardano Foundation’s earliest structure, in which it appeared to operate as the Isle of Man Foundation. The expert noted that the Isle of Man Foundation was ultimately dissolved in December 2025, while records show that almost 1,090 BTC were allocated to the Foundation. He therefore urged the Foundation to provide an explanation of what happened to the Bitcoin.

Braziel revealed that the records show that the original Isle of Man Foundation involved Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, Jeremy Wood, Ken Kodama, and a corporate service provider. Later filings are said to show Hoskinson serving as the Foundation’s “Enforcer.” The Enforcer is said to be one of those with key oversight positions within the structure.

Braziel noted that this matters because the Cardano ICO was already underway before the Swiss Cardano Foundation was established. He further remarked that the Attain Terms of Service and risk disclosures repeatedly reference the “Foundation” as the issuer or sponsoring entity. Meanwhile, at the time, the only Cardano Foundation that existed was the Isle of Man Foundation.

The litigation expert reiterated that this wasn’t speculation, as the Swiss Cardano Foundation’s own historical materials reference an earlier Isle of Man predecessor Foundation. It also showed that the Foundation received the Bitcoin in question.

Expert Raises Governance Questions

Braziel noted that the governance questions become even more significant when viewed alongside the broader allocation structure. He said that, based on publicly available figures, around 108,000 BTC was raised, while the majority of the ADA supply and Bitcoin proceeds were allocated to affiliated for-profit development entities.

The expert remarked that the question is not whether development companies should be compensated but rather who negotiated those arrangements on behalf of ICO participants and the Isle of Man Foundation. He questioned how fairness was evaluated and documented when the same individuals managed the Foundation while also controlling the entities that received the most economic benefits.

Braziel stated that he wasn’t alleging any wrongdoing but just wanted answers on whether independent reviews were performed, if conflicts were disclosed, and what protections were offered to the ICO participants. He also questioned what happened to the 1,090 BTC that the Foundation received.

At the time of writing, the Cardano price is trading at around $0.16, down over 4% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Featured image from Freepik, chart from Tradingview.com