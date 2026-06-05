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Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson rejected speculation that he is leaving the ecosystem, saying in a June 4 livestream that he is stepping back from public-facing communication but not resigning from Cardano. The comments came after his brief “taking a break” post on X triggered concern across the community and inquiries from journalists

Hoskinson opened the livestream by directly addressing the rumors. “I wanted to make a quick video to remind everybody that I am okay,” he said. “I’m not suicidal. I’m not leaving the ecosystem or resigning from Cardano and running around.”

The clarification followed a wave of speculation after Hoskinson signaled he would take time away from social media. He said the reaction reflected a broader problem with the communication environment around Cardano, especially on X, where he argued productive engagement has become nearly impossible.

Hoskinson Says Online Toxicity Has Become Unsustainable

Much of Hoskinson’s livestream focused on what he described as a hostile social media environment. He cited an analysis of roughly 130 replies to his recent comments, saying nearly one-third were hostile, abusive, or profanity-laden and that some showed signs of coordinated targeting.

“Every tweet, about 30% of all replies is hostile, negative, and it’s categorized this way,” Hoskinson said. “It’s really impossible to meaningfully engage and want to be there in those types of platforms with people. So I wanted to leave last year and I thought for sure I’d be out.”

Hoskinson said X remains difficult to abandon because it is still one of the few platforms where crypto-native information moves quickly and directly. Still, he argued that the psychological cost of staying in that environment had become too high, adding that he does not want to be in a communication medium where personal attacks dominate a significant share of engagement.

He also drew a sharp distinction between his continued work on Cardano-related technology and the public expectation that he should be responsible for ADA’s market performance.

“What I’m not passionate about is making the price of ADA go up so that speculators can dump it and go on to the next thing,” Hoskinson said. “I’m just not. It’s never been my passion. I’ve never accepted that role. I’ve never once told you that that is my job.”

Hoskinson said he remains focused on work including RealFi, making Bitcoin programmable, proofs, privacy, Midnight, and broader research. But he said the community has to decide whether Cardano is primarily about science, philosophy, and real-world impact, or whether it is increasingly defined by price frustration.

Cardano Founder Calls For New Roadmap

Hoskinson described what he called “the tale of two Cardanos”: one in which the protocol, engineering base, decentralization, and research stack have advanced significantly since 2021, and another in which market performance has led critics to label the project a failure.

“We’re massively ahead of where we were in 2021,” he said. “Massively. We’ve done things that we could only have dreamed of when I started the project. Leios testnet is starting June 23rd. I think when you look at it from a price appreciation, we’re in the toilet. We’re at 18 cents. It’s a dead and failed project.”

That gap, he argued, has produced a “cognitive dissonance” that Cardano’s community must resolve. Hoskinson said the ecosystem needs to leave X as its primary venue for discussion, rethink incentives for builders, change parts of its management culture, and develop a new roadmap that gives participants a shared destination.

He was particularly critical of the Cardano Foundation, arguing that ADA holders lack meaningful accountability mechanisms over its board, priorities, and staffing. He called the structure “the worst mistake” of his career, contrasting it with Input Output, where he said the community can vote against proposals.

Hoskinson said he will take time away from public videos, interviews, X, and other social channels while continuing to work on Midnight. He said he intends to reflect, recover, and later propose ideas for Cardano’s future, ranging from incremental reforms to more radical changes.

“I could certainly be part of it, but you know what my red lines are,” he said. “I have to be treated with respect and dignity and I am only going to live in channels that enforce that.”

At press time, ADA traded at $0.1589.

Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com