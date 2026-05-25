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With volatility across the cryptocurrency market building, the Cardano price has persistently struggled with downside pressure, dropping below the $0.25 level. The altcoin has fallen sharply from its all-time high, but one thing that has captured the attention of the community is the activity among top-tier ADA investors.

ADA Investors In the Top Tier Are Making Moves

Cardano’s price action is not the major thing currently about the leading altcoin, but rather the sentiment and activity of its investors. As the asset continues to endure downside pressure, a crypto pundit known as Cheeky Crypto is shedding light on the behavior of a key segment of Cardano investors.

While everyday retail traders conclude that Cardano is dead, Cheeky Crypto stated that a hidden group of ultra-wealthy whales is quietly front-running the market. His analysis suggests that in the face of waning price momentum and increased market uncertainty, the top tier of ADA holders may be modifying their strategies.

According to the data, retail investors are currently capitulating over short-term price drawdowns. Meanwhile, the top 1% holders are aggressively scooping up the liquid supply. With prices declining, it may appear that these investors are capitalizing on recent dips, but rather, they are accumulating because they recognize a paradigm shift in institutional infrastructure that the entire public is completely overlooking.

Cheeky Crypto highlighted that this deep dive investigation brings to light the secret plumbing that is holding back the large-scale capital from enterprises. At the same time, the ledger is becoming an institutional powerhouse as a result of the crucial Oracle latency improvements.

Amid this renewed accumulation from top-tier investors, the network is witnessing a sharp growth as observed in the rise in its Total Value Locked. Data shared by Dave, a market expert and Cardano DRep, shows that the network’s TVL increased by over 1.14% in a 24-hour period.

Cardano’s TVL continues to climb and has been in an upward trend since September 18, 2025, when it was sitting at 382.16 million ADA. As of today, the TVL is valued at over 542.71 million ADA, representing a sharp increase of roughly 42%.

Related Reading: Cardano (ADA) Price Now At A Critical Level Following Strong Whale Activity

Furthermore, the network’s Decentralized Exchange (DEX) volume has experienced notable growth, rising by approximately 39.58% over the past week. After this increase, the DEX volume is now sitting at over $10.26 million.

Transaction Counts On The Network Hits New Milestone

Activity on the Cardano network continues to grow, with transactions rising sharply. OG Blockchain explorer Cexplorer recently revealed a milestone as the number of transactions carried out on the network has surged to a new all-time high.

As seen in the data, the transaction count has crossed 121 million on the mainnet, suggesting growing interest in the leading network. This milestone also reflects sustained confidence among investors in Cardano and its long-term network capabilities.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com