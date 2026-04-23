Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The Cardano network is considered one of the leading blockchains in the crypto sector due to significant milestones such as heightened user activity over the years. As the blockchain space grows, the Cardano network has recently emerged as the leader in terms of development, putting it at the forefront of innovation.

Developer Activity On Cardano At The Top

Cardano (ADA) has had a notable price growth since its launch in September 2017, allowing it to ride with major cryptocurrency assets in the market. However, the leading altcoin is not entirely shaped by its remarkable price growth.

While the network has displayed robust price performances over the years, Everstake, the largest global non-custodial staking infrastructure provider, highlighted that the strongest signal is not always price, but rather development. Everstake’s purpose in sharing this data is to address those who are showing less trust in the network.

Currently, momentum is building behind Cardano as it emerges as the most active network in the blockchain space in terms of development. As the most actively developed network, Cardano is showcasing its commitment to refining its infrastructure and also broadening its capabilities.

Thanks to a consistent flow of updates, commits, and ecosystem enhancements that demonstrate a strong emphasis on long-term scalability and functionality, the network is leading the way in innovation.

Everstake shared that the network now controls over 8.9% of the total Layer 1 share in addition to ranking as No.1 in all-time code commits in the sector, surpassing major chains like Ethereum, XRP, BNB Chain, among others. Such an achievement reflects a sustained and consistent level of building at scale.

According to Everstake, it is important to understand that this surge in development is the result of years of tireless upgrades. The Cardano network has scooped up a total of 478,100 commits across the ecosystem, pointing to ongoing protocol improvements, expanding infrastructure, and deeper ecosystem development.

Even with Ethereum’s strong development presence, Cardano’s surpassing of ETH highlights a meaningful shift in where engineering effort is concentrated. “From our perspective, this kind of compounding developer activity is one of the most reliable indicators of long-term fundamental strength,” Everstake stated.

ADA’s Price In A Multi-Year Bear Cycle

ADA’s broader trend remains in bearish conditions even as its price has experienced a brief upward move. A crypto analyst known as TradingShot on X revealed that the altcoin is still in a multi-year bear cycle after examining price action in the weekly timeframe chart.

TradingShot stated that Cardano has been within a bear cycle since December 2, 2024, while the second bearish leg of its 5-year Channel is trending downward. Based on the current weekly Bullish Divergence, ADA is positioned at the same spot as June 2022.

If it repeats the 2022 bear cycle, the price will drop sharply toward $0.1000 by the end of the year. In a technical view, the expert has predicted that the $0.10 to $0.09 range would be an ideal long-term buy zone for the upcoming bull cycle.

Featured image from Freepik, chart from Tradingview.com