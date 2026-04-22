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A new storage offering is moving from partnership language to product language inside the Cardano stack. Filecoin said Blockfrost has added a premium storage tier for developers backed by Filecoin, giving builders a distributed, verifiable backup layer without requiring changes to existing workflows.

Hoskinson Backs Filecoin Move Into Cardano

Cardano developers using Blockfrost already rely on the API provider to avoid running their own infrastructure. Filecoin posted via X: “Blockfrost added a premium storage tier for Cardano developers backed by Filecoin. Distributed across independent providers, verifiable, with no infrastructure overhead. For data-driven apps on Cardano, that’s a reliability upgrade with no workflow changes required.”

Charles Hoskinson amplified the announcement with a short but pointed endorsement, calling Filecoin “one of the OGs” and welcoming it to the Cardano ecosystem. The comment was brief, but it gave the rollout added visibility across Cardano circles and framed the integration as more than a quiet backend feature.

Philip DiSarro, the founder and CEO of Anastasia Labs, a Cardano-focused smart contract development and security firm, added via X: “This is a beast of a collaboration / announcement.”

This is a beast of a collaboration / announcement. https://t.co/YforHLhW3y — Phil 🪏 (@phil_uplc) April 21, 2026

The older press release behind the announcement fills in what the product actually does. In December 2024, Filecoin Foundation and Blockfrost said they were collaborating to integrate Filecoin as a decentralized storage backup layer for apps built with Blockfrost. At the time, the framing centered on redundancy, quality assurance and decentralization. The new development is that those ideas now appear to have been packaged into a “premium storage tier” for developers rather than remaining a general infrastructure collaboration.

A premium tier implies a concrete service offering developers can select as part of their stack, with clearer user value: preserve data across a decentralized storage network, keep access seamless, and do it without forcing teams to rework their application flow.

Filecoin’s wording around the launch was explicit: “For data-driven apps on Cardano, that’s a reliability upgrade with no workflow changes required.” That is the core pitch. Not a new chain, not a migration, not another middleware maze. Just a harder-to-break storage layer sitting behind the tools many builders already use.

The original release also made clear why Filecoin was the chosen layer. “By archiving its IPFS Gateway clusters on Filecoin, the world’s largest decentralized storage network, Blockfrost will introduce a new service tier for builders that includes both IPFS and Filecoin storage. This integration not only strengthens the resilience of future Cardano apps but also highlights a commitment to decentralization by prioritizing the coordination of two leading layer-1 blockchain ecosystems.”

At press time, ADA traded at $0.2555.

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