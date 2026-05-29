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Investors’ confidence and interest in Cardano (ADA) and its network capabilities are rising sharply, particularly in the staking sector. While the price continues to face downside pressure, ADA is experiencing a significant increase in staking activity, a trend that allows for a more secure blockchain.

Staking Activity On Cardano Accelerates

Without a doubt, staking operations have become a huge and critical part of the Cardano network and its ecosystem. As its ecosystem sees persistent growth, ADA staking activity has spiked to notable levels, with a significant portion of supply being moved to staking contracts across the network.

According to Everstake, the largest global non-custodial staking infrastructure provider trusted by millions, this part of the network is one thing that deserves serious attention, as it attracts broader participation. In the data shared by the provider, more than 21.75 billion ADA out of the total supply of 37.01 billion ADA is currently staked.

This figure represents nearly 58% of all ADA, which is actively being used to secure the network, offering a safe avenue for more operations from old and new players. A development of this kind suggests a massive amount of participation from the Cardano community and a robust sign of long-term engagement within the ecosystem.

Furthermore, it points to growing conviction among holders who are interested in locking up their ADA tokens to support network operations and earn rewards. With prices steadily trending downward, investors appear to be seeking alternative measures to secure gains during this volatile period, which is where staking comes into play.

Everstake highlighted that the rise in staking is coinciding with Cardano’s continued expansion of its infrastructure and ecosystem activity. When this happens, it is a sign that development across the network is still moving at full speed. In the company’s view, “strong staking participation reflects confidence not only in the present state of a network, but also in its long-term direction.”

ADA Whales Are Making Their Presence Known

During the continued sideways Cardano price action, large investors’ activity is currently making waves across the market. On-chain data shows that ADA whales are once again making their presence known as they return with the desire to add more ADA to their holdings.

Santiment, a crypto intelligence and on-chain data analytics platform, revealed this renewed accumulation activity among wallet addresses holding at least 1 million ADA, also considered as ADA millionaire wallets. After a period of steady buying, these wallet addresses now hold over 25.11 billion ADA combined.

As seen in the chart, this marks its highest level since December 2017. By snatching up that many coins, these investors are holding up to 67% of the ADA supply, which represents its highest point since July 2020.

When key stakeholders accumulate, Santiment stated that this is generally a sign of confidence from the groups that are most deeply invested and hold the most gain and loss across the market. The development is often classified as a long-term indicator, making it a bullish signal for those who can be patient enough to hold.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from Tradingview.com