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Charles Hoskinson said the closure of his family-backed Wyoming medical clinic has reinforced where his attention now belongs: Cardano, Midnight and the crypto ventures where he believes he has the most direct agency.

In a May 27 livestream, the Cardano founder gave an detailed account of why the Gillette, Wyoming clinic is being shut down, framing the decision as the result of structural losses, weak local support, difficult healthcare economics and a business model he said could not survive without subsidy or a private-equity-style operating approach.

Hoskinson said the project began in 2021 as a family effort involving his father and brother, both physicians, and was intended to build a “center of excellence” in an underserved rural market. The clinic eventually served about 22,000 patients, which he said amounted to roughly two-thirds of the town. But the economics moved in the wrong direction.

According to Hoskinson, the facility initially lost about $4 million per month before cost reductions brought losses down to roughly $1.7 million per month. He said even that reduced burn rate remained untenable, especially because reimbursements for primary care and mental health often failed to cover the clinic’s cost per appointment.

Related Reading: Hoskinson Reaffirms Cardano Focus After IO Treasury Proposals Pass

“The American health care system is broken,” Hoskinson said. “This was never a business. It was basically a charity.” He added that the clinic had become “an indispensable component of the public health of that county,” but said local and state stakeholders were unwilling to provide the kind of support needed to keep it operating.

Why This Matters For Cardano And Midnight

The most relevant part for crypto markets and Cardano observers came when Hoskinson connected the clinic’s failure to his own allocation of time. He said his strongest focus is no longer on running fee-for-service clinical operations, but on areas where he has expertise and influence.

“Every day I wake up, I say, ‘How do I get Midnight adopted? And how do I get Cardano back into the top 10, back into the top five?’” Hoskinson said. “These are the things that I’m primarily interested in. And these are the things that I have core expertise in and agency over changing.”

That line gives the livestream a different significance from a local business postmortem. Hoskinson has often operated across a wide portfolio of ventures, including blockchain, ranching, healthcare, regenerative medicine and policy interests. In this video, he described the clinic as a costly diversion that ultimately could not be reconciled with his main professional priorities.

He did not present the closure as a bankruptcy or liquidity problem. Hoskinson said he has “well more than enough money” to settle bills and close accounts, and that the facility will remain vacant for a time while conversations continue with other healthcare systems that may be able to use the building.

The explanation also included a broader critique of US healthcare incentives. Hoskinson argued that clinics in primary care are structurally disadvantaged by insurance reimbursements, Medicare and Medicaid rates, hospital billing advantages and a system that rewards procedures, cancer treatment and pharmaceuticals far more than routine care. He said the clinic faced a choice between dramatically increasing patient volume, relying more heavily on mid-level providers and reducing specialist capacity, or shutting down.

“We could have built it as a steel warehouse with crude fixtures. It would still lose money,” he said. “That’s just the reality of the matter. It had nothing to do with the capex. It had to do with the opex.”

For Cardano, the livestream is notable less for any specific roadmap update than for the signal it sends about Hoskinson’s bandwidth. He described Midnight adoption and Cardano’s return to the upper tier of crypto market rankings as daily priorities, while making clear that running a rural clinic is not a venture he expects to revisit soon.

At press time, ADA traded at $0.23.

Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com