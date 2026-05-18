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A member of the Ripple community has called out Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson for helping derail XRP’s growth through the ETHgate saga. In response, Hoskinson has defended himself, arguing that it is impossible he was involved in the XRP lawsuit.

Cardano Founder Accused Of Derailing XRP’s Growth

In an X post, Ripple community member Wino opined that the Cardano founder was involved in the ETHgate, which negatively impacted XRP’s growth. The ETHgate involves allegations that the U.S. SEC favored Ethereum over XRP by declaring that the former wasn’t a security. The Commission also eventually sued Ripple, arguing that XRP was a security.

This notably impacted XRP’s growth as the altcoin stagnated for most of the lawsuit and failed to record any significant gains even during the 2021 bull run. XRP and Ethereum were notably ranked as the largest altcoins by market cap at the time, making them direct competitors and fueling speculation that the ETHgate was aimed at bringing XRP down.

Meanwhile, in response to claims that he was involved in the ETHgate, the Cardano founder noted that he was “pushed” out of Ethereum in June 2014. He added that since then, they have spent 12 years attacking him. As such, he questioned how it was possible that he decided, years later, to coordinate with them to help Ethereum attack XRP.

It is worth noting that the Cardano founder was one of Ethereum’s co-founders but left in June 2014 over differences with Vitalik Buterin and the other co-founders. Since then, Hoskinson has criticized Ethereum on several occasions, including once predicting that the network wouldn’t survive the next ten to fifteen years.

Wino, who had accused the Cardano founder of being part of ETHgate, later revealed that his accusation was based on hearsay and that he was hoping the truth would come out someday. He added that he was rooting for the CLARITY Act to pass, so that ADA and XRP could both record parabolic rallies.

Focus Is On The CLARITY Act

Wino’s accusations stemmed from a discussion of the CLARITY Act, in which the Cardano founder had warned that the crypto bill was far from perfect. He further remarked that, under the bill, there was a risk that the SEC would classify new crypto projects as securities. However, pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton had before now mentioned that failure to pass the crypto bill risks a ‘Gensler 2.0.’

The CLARITY Act advanced to the full Senate last week as the Senate Banking Committee voted in favor of the bill. The crypto market structure bill will provide regulatory clarity for crypto assets such as XRP and Cardano, classifying them as commodities. However, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse opined that XRP will be okay whether or not the crypto bill passes, as Judge Analisa Torres already ruled that the crypto isn’t a security.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from Tradingview.com