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In this market cycle, there have been several audacious predictions regarding XRP’s price future, with some foreseeing a double-digit figure, and even a triple-digit figure. One of the latest predictions comes from a crypto pundit, who has forecasted a $300 value for the leading altcoin.

XRP Will Eventually Hit the $300 Mark

While the XRP price is showing strength towards the upside gradually, once again, after weeks of downside action, a bold prediction is reigniting debate across the crypto community. In a recent post on the X platform, crypto market enthusiasts and engineer CharuSan have declared that XRP will reach the $300 price mark.

CharuSan’s bold statement is based on expectations regarding expanding global adoption of the altcoin, its growing role in cross-border payments, and deeper integration into financial institutions across the sector. It is important to note that forecasts like this are often speculative, but they continue to capture the attention of the community.

Firstly, the crypto pundit stated that shortly after the much-anticipated CLARITY Act is enacted, banks across the financial sector will start to use XRP, due to its speed and efficiency. Putting this into consideration, he believes that participants who keep saying the altcoin will rise slowly or only reach $5 or $10 view the adoption from banks as a mere move. Meanwhile, this is one of the major catalysts for a price growth to the $300 landmark.

The expert has outlined a recent partnership between Ripple Labs and giant infrastructure providers such as Volante, ACI Worldwide, and FINASTRA as an example of this impending large-scale adoption. Currently, these infrastructure providers are serving thousands of banks with a single update.

However, Ripple does not need to sign individual contracts with over 13,000 Banks. “The moment they plug into the central cloud, all banks connected to the system become capable of using XRP liquidity,” CharuSan added. As a result, claims like “it will take years” to hit the $300 mark show a lack of awareness of how quickly the software industry is developing. XRP is a system for transferring money.

Even if the altcoin is valued between $10-$20 with this kind of global scale, CharuSan noted that “it would be like trying to transfer the water in the ocean with a small straw.” Meanwhile, the straw needs to grow, and large pipes are required. In this scenario, the pipes expand, and the transfer becomes much faster as the price increases.

A Move Toward Collateral Utilization

The finance sector is set to see a new wave of models, with XRP poised to be fully utilized as collateral. According to Ripple Prime’s CEO Mike Higgins, the altcoin is expected to act as collateral alongside industry-leading blockchains such as Bitcoin in institutional finance.

Over time, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana have been tokenizing anything of value as collateral for margin, and settlement is the next step. Meanwhile, XRP is placed with these networks, signaling its robust network capabilities.

Higgins stated that the evaluation of cross-margining shows how useful the XRP Ledger is becoming. Using the Ledger allows assets to work as high-grade collateral without the need for liquidation.

Featured image from Freepik, chart from Tradingview.com