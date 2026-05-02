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The SBI Holdings is making a decisive move that could reshape the crypto landscape in Asia. With a letter of intent submitted to acquire Bitbank, the firm is signaling a deeper push into digital asset infrastructure. This development represents a strategic expansion by one of the region’s most influential financial players with deep ties to XRP and its broader ecosystem.

XRP Integration Could Accelerate With Exchange Ownership

SBI Holdings, a long-time Ripple partner via SBI Ripple Asia, has just made a massive strategic move that could reshape the XRP landscape across Asia. Crypto analyst Archie revealed on X that the firm has formally submitted a letter of intent to acquire shares in Bitbank, one of Japan’s top regulated exchanges, to turn it into a consolidated subsidiary.

This isn’t speculation, it’s an official step. The deal is still in stages, but it comes after SBI’s earlier absorption of Bitpoint Japan and further positions SBI to dominate Japan’s crypto hub. It also goes far beyond expansion as SBI has long been one of the strongest institutional backers of XRP, largely through its deep involvement with SBI Ripple Asia.

From early partnerships focused on on-demand liquidity to real-world applications in cross-border payment, remittances, and finance, Asia, especially Japan, has played a central role in XRP’s adoption, doubling down to acquire a major exchange.

Furthermore, by consolidating platforms such as SBI VC Trades, Bitpoint, and potentially Bitbank, this move will bring more liquidity and supercharge the altcoin’s utility in the heart of Asia’s crypto hub. Meanwhile, Japan is already known for its pro-crypto stance, and SBI, which will deepen Ripple ties, is institutional fuel for the token.

A major signal just came out of XRP Las Vegas as Zebec officially confirms its partnership with Ripple. The founder of House of Cauliman, Mrcauliman, has stated that the partnership will bring enterprise-grade real-time payroll and streaming payments to the XRP Ledger using XRP and RLUSD rails.

This means salaries, payouts, and remittances will move through the Ledger with utility behind them. The Ledger isn’t being positioned as a speculative vehicle waiting on price action. Instead, it’s being built out as a financial rail.

A Move Into Post-Quantum Identity Security

The XRP Ledger is stepping into a completely new role, one centered on securing identity in a post-quantum world. According to analyst Pumpius, the altcoin has now unlocked port-quantum identity security. That means identities anchored directly on the Ledger with unbreakable zero-knowledge proofs and cryptographic systems designed to withstand supercomputers’ future quantum-level threats.

At the center of this narrative is XDNA. Positioned as a next-generation identity layer, which introduces a model where verification becomes immutable. Once your identity is anchored on the ledger, there’s no need to resubmit documents or re-verify credentials across platforms.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com