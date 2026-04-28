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Crypto market analyst Ted Pillows has identified key liquidity zones that could shape XRP’s next major move as the cryptocurrency continues to consolidate in a range. With both bullish and bearish positions building, the setup points to rising tension among traders and investors as they attempt to predict XRP’s future price action.

XRP Forms Liquidity On The Upside And Downside

In an X post on April 26, Pillows noted that the XRP price has been struggling to move in a clear direction, as the cryptocurrency trades in a tight range even while Bitcoin moves higher. Typically, when the price of BTC rises, most cryptocurrencies tend to follow, tracking the market’s upward momentum.

However, XRP has continued to consolidate around the $1.40 level for weeks now. In market terms, this type of sideways price action often indicates indecision, where buyers and sellers are both building positions while waiting for a breakout, either to the upside or downside.

Importantly, Pillows noted that XRP’s prolonged consolidation phase has created liquidity pockets on both sides of the market. He stated that a decent amount of short-side liquidity has formed on the upside near $1.5. This suggests that many traders betting against XRP may have set stop-loss or liquidation levels around that level. As a result, if the price were to move above $1.5, it could trigger those stop-loss orders, forcing short sellers to buy back positions and potentially fueling a sharp move higher.

On the downside, Pillows noted that a liquidity cluster has formed below $1.4. This suggests a concentration of stop-loss orders around this area, likely placed by bullish traders beneath support. If XRP were to drop below this zone, those stops could get swept, potentially triggering liquidations that could spark a downside move before a possible rebound.

Overall, the major point Pillows is making is that XRP may be building pressure for a larger move soon, with both upside and downside liquidity acting as magnets for price action. Traders and investors often watch these zones because the market sometimes gravitates toward liquidity pockets before moving in a clearer direction.

Analyst Rejects “Unrealistic” $1,000 Claims

Separately, crypto analyst ChartNerd has rejected recent overly optimistic XRP forecasts circulating in the market. He argued that repeated calls for the altcoin to reach $1,000 are “highly unrealistic” and “far more dangerous” than warnings of a drop below $1.

According to ChartNerd, unlike the $1,000 calls, these sub-$1 bearish projections are at least grounded in historical chart data. He explained that during every bear market, XRP has repeatedly fallen to the lower regression band of the Gaussian Channel, where its price declined significantly. Based on that historical trend, he said that another similar decline cannot be ruled out, even as overly bullish predictions continue to dominate the market.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com