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Bitcoin is no longer being discussed only by crypto traders and retail bulls. Some of the world’s biggest banks are now attaching six-figure targets to the leading cryptocurrency, and this is a major change in how Wall Street is looking at Bitcoin’s next cycle. Major banks including Citi, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Standard Chartered, and TD Cowen are all pointing to a future where the BTC price trades well above current levels, with several projections clustered between $140,000 and $200,000.

Banks And Their 6-Figure Predictions For Bitcoin

Not long ago, the words “fraud” and “ponzi scheme” were the most popular way Wall Street described Bitcoin. The very institutions now projecting six-figure price targets spent years trying to talk investors out of the asset entirely. The most interesting BTC price projection is from Citi. Citi projected a base case of $143,000 for BTC, with its bull case reaching as high as $189,000. The forecast is tied to stronger institutional demand and the idea that Bitcoin can continue absorbing capital through ETFs.

JPMorgan’s outlook is similarly bullish, with analysts at the bank pointing to a $170,000 scenario based on Bitcoin’s valuation relative to gold. The bank’s model suggests BTC still has room to close the gap with gold as a store-of-value asset, especially if there’s continued ETF demand.

Goldman Sachs has highlighted its view as a scenario, and the number is also worth noting. Goldman’s digital assets team sees potential for Bitcoin to approach $200,000 in 2026.

Standard Chartered has taken the longest view of the group. The bank revised its 2026 year-end target to approximately $100,000, citing reduced buying from digital asset treasury companies and slowing ETF inflows. However, Standard Chartered still maintains a long-term projection of $500,000 by 2030. TD Cowen rounds out the group with a target of $140,000, which is the lowest prediction from the bunch.

Bitcoin Price Predictions From Banks. Source: @CryptoPatel On X

Big Banks Moving Into BTC?

The contrast between Wall Street’s past posture and its current research output is interesting, mostly with JPMorgan. Back in September 2017, when Bitcoin was trading around $4,200, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon called the cryptocurrency a fraud at an investor conference, compared it to tulip bulbs, and said he would fire in a second any trader caught dealing in it.

However, things have changed now, and reports indicate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. is in the process of offering cryptocurrency trading services to institutional clients. Goldman Sachs also disclosed in a regulatory filing that it owns around $1 billion worth of Bitcoin, with CEO David Solomon also confirming that he personally owns a small amount of the asset.

Citi, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs have all announced new Bitcoin-related products over the past three months, spanning custody, trading, ETF filings, and direct purchases. The banks that once called BTC a fraud are now modeling its path to $200,000. According to crypto analyst Crypto Patel, that’s not adoption. That’s capitulation.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com