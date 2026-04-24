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XRP is nearing a key technical level as analyst CasiTrades highlights price action moving into the final Wave E resistance of its current consolidation. With several critical levels now aligning, attention is on how XRP reacts at this zone, which could shape its next major move.

XRP Wave E Resistance Backed By Fibonacci Confluence

In a recent X post, CasiTrades presents XRP as being in the final leg of a multi-wave consolidation, with Wave E marking the last phase before resolution. She posted a chart illustrating a well-defined Elliott Wave structure, including smaller subwaves that collectively guide price toward a resistance cluster between $1.50 and $1.53.

The chart also shows multiple Fibonacci levels converging within this range, including a 1.618 extension near $1.51 and overlapping retracement levels that tighten the resistance area. In addition, a descending resistance trendline intersects this same region, adding another layer of technical pressure. These combined elements explain why the analyst identifies this range as a major test for XRP.

The structure leading into this resistance is equally important. A rising trendline supports the entire move, connecting higher lows and maintaining upward momentum throughout the formation. This trendline reinforces the idea that XRP is still progressing through its final consolidation phase.

At the same time, CasiTrades emphasizes that this outlook depends on XRP holding above $1.39. The chart clearly marks this level as critical support, aligning with previous price reactions and Fibonacci backing. A break below this point would invalidate the wave structure and cancel the expectation of a final push toward resistance.

Momentum Conditions Building Around Key Zone

Extending this analysis further, CasiTrades links XRP’s approach to resistance with both momentum indicators and broader market movement. The chart’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows momentum hovering around mid-range levels, suggesting that price still has room to move higher, but without strong acceleration. This supports the expectation of a gradual climb into the $1.50–$1.53 zone.

The analyst also draws attention to Bitcoin’s role in this setup, noting that a move toward the $79,000 resistance region could align with XRP reaching its own resistance. This synchronization is presented as a key timing factor, where both assets may approach critical levels simultaneously.

If that alignment plays out, CasiTrades suggests XRP may face rejection before fully reaching $1.53, creating a scenario where the move falls short of the upper boundary. In such a case, downside targets are identified between $1.09 and $0.87, marking a potential retracement after the Wave E structure completes. These levels correspond with deeper support zones and Fibonacci retracements shown on the chart.

Overall, the analysis positions the $1.50–$1.53 range as the final resistance within the current structure. As presented by CasiTrades, this zone represents the point where XRP’s consolidation is expected to resolve, making it the key resistance level to monitor before any potential surge.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com