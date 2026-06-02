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On-chain data shows that XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have continued to attract steady inflows, while Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have recorded consecutive days of outflows. The difference in fund flows and investor demand suggests that institutions and large players are increasingly favoring the altcoin exposure over Bitcoin and Ethereum despite their waning price action. At the same time, a crypto analyst has offered deeper insights into why demand for the three crypto ETFs has diverged so sharply, with Bitcoin ETFs recording the highest volume of outflows among the three.

Why XRP ETFs Are Outperforming Bitcoin And Ethereum ETFs

Market analyst CryptoKrali has pointed to a growing split in crypto ETF flows. He said that XRP-focused funds are seeing steady inflows while Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs continue to face outflows.

In a post shared on X, CryptoKrali noted that while Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs saw heavy selling pressure through the end of May, XRP-linked products saw steady inflows. He described the trend as a clear shift in how institutional capital is being allocated across major crypto assets.

According to the analyst’s cited data, U.S.-listed XRP ETFs saw another wave of inflows over the past week, lifting total inflows since May 20 to about $35 million. In contrast, Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF products reportedly recorded combined outflows close to $2 billion over the same period.

CryptoKrali explained that the massive gap in fund flows reflects a cooling of demand for exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum. He added that the altcoin continues to attract significant attention from institutions due to separate market narratives tied to regulatory positioning, ETF expansion, and possible treasury-style demand, circulating among traders.

Despite recent steady inflows, the XRP price action has remained relatively muted, with the price trading flat. Not only has the cryptocurrency failed to reflect the same momentum seen in its ETF demand, but its price has also crashed below $1.3, reflecting a more than 6% decline over the past week.

Meanwhile, CryptoKrali added that market participants are also watching older speculation around a potential XRP treasury structure linked to Ripple. However, no official updates have confirmed any active development on those bullish updates.

Overall, the ETF flow patterns among XRP, Bitcoin, and Ethereum suggest that capital is becoming more selective among institutions. Investors are no longer rotating broadly into top market-cap assets. Instead, they are targeting specific narratives showing relative strength.

Latest Update On XRP, Bitcoin, And Ethereum ETFs

According to data from SoSoValue, XRP ETFs have recorded another day of inflows, extending the streak to 17 consecutive days with no outflows. The fund added about $4.13 million on June 1, bringing its cumulative total net inflow to $1.43 billion.

In contrast, Spot Bitcoin ETFs have now entered their 11th straight day of outflows. About $483.7 million in funds were raised on June 1, pushing the ETFs’ cumulative total net inflow down to $55.1 billion.

Ethereum ETFs are facing a similar trend, recording their 15th consecutive day of outflows. Around $44.4 million was withdrawn on June 1, reducing the cumulative total net inflow to $11.3 billion.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com