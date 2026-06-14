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TL;DR

DefiLlama data shows low daily fee generation on the XRP Ledger.

The source pack states daily fees fell below $400, with weekly fee burn around $3,100.

The data points to low fee activity, not a halted or broken network.

XRPL Fee Data Puts Activity Back In Focus

The XRP Ledger is back under the microscope after fee data showed daily network fees dropping below $400, according to metrics tracked by DefiLlama and ledger explorers referenced in the source pack.

Low fees are not automatically bad. XRPL is designed for cheap transactions, and low costs are often presented as a strength. But fee generation can still be used as one indicator of network activity, demand, and the scale of paid transaction usage.

The reported weekly fee burn of around $3,100 underlines the contrast between XRPL and fee-heavy chains such as Ethereum and Bitcoin, where users regularly pay much larger amounts to transact.

Low Fees Can Cut Both Ways

For supporters, low fees mean XRPL remains efficient and accessible. For critics, very low fee generation can raise questions about whether the network is seeing enough high-value demand relative to its market capitalization and long-running payments narrative.

That tension is why the data matters. XRP’s market story often depends on payments, liquidity, and enterprise adoption. On-chain fee data gives traders one way to test whether the network is seeing meaningful transactional activity.

Why This Matters

The article should be careful not to overstate the conclusion. A low-fee day does not mean the network is failing, nor does it mean transaction settlement has stopped. It simply adds a data point to the debate over XRPL usage.

It also creates a useful contrast with Ripple’s broader push into RLUSD, AI agent payments, and enterprise settlement infrastructure.

What To Watch Next

Watch for whether the fee figure rebounds, whether transaction counts tell a different story, and whether Bithomp or other XRPL-native explorers confirm the same trend.

The article should avoid saying XRPL is broken or halted.

Market Context

For Bitcoinist, the story sits inside a wider shift in crypto where infrastructure, security, governance, and token utility are becoming just as important as short-term price action. Traders still care about momentum, but they also need to understand the systems, risks, and product changes behind the headlines.

The useful angle is not to overstate the development, but to explain why it belongs in the daily market conversation. Strong crypto stories increasingly come from protocol updates, official notices, security reports, court records, and on-chain data rather than recycled commentary alone.

The editorial takeaway should stay grounded: the source confirms a meaningful crypto development, but the implications depend on adoption, follow-up disclosures, or further on-chain evidence. That balance keeps the piece useful without leaning on hype or unsupported claims.

From an editorial standpoint, this makes the story worth covering as part of the day’s broader crypto operating environment rather than as a standalone hype cycle. The strongest version of the piece should stay close to the verified source, explain the practical risk or opportunity, and leave room for follow-up once more official data, filings, or project statements are available.

This report is based on information from DefiLlama’s XRPL fee dashboard.