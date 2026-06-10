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XRP is struggling to hold the $1.10 mark as the market faces uncertainty that has left the price grinding in a range that offers little clarity on which direction the next significant move arrives from. The price action is uninspiring — but an Arab Chain analysis tracking Binance reserve dynamics has identified a structural development in the exchange supply data that reframes what the current weakness is actually occurring against.

Binance’s XRP reserves have declined to approximately 2.69 billion XRP over the past two days — their lowest level in four months — coinciding with the cryptocurrency trading near $1.17. The decline reflects ongoing outflows from the exchange that have been building gradually rather than arriving in a single dramatic event. Reserves previously fluctuated within a higher range, exceeding 2.8 billion XRP at various points before the downward trend that has characterized recent weeks began to establish itself as a directional pattern rather than a temporary fluctuation.

The behavioral shift the reserve decline describes is specific and consequential. XRP that previously sat on Binance — immediately available for sale, positioned within seconds of the market’s largest order books — has been moving off the platform consistently. The amount of XRP readily accessible for immediate distribution has been shrinking while the price has been struggling at current levels.

That combination — declining exchange supply alongside price weakness — is the structural divergence that Arab Chain’s analysis examines for its forward implications at the $1.10 level.

The Market Is Waiting for a Trigger

The Arab Chain report translates the reserve decline into its most direct market implication. Fewer XRP tokens sitting on Binance means fewer coins immediately available for sale — a reduction in the sell-side inventory that would need to be absorbed before price can move higher. The structural condition created by four months of declining reserves is one where the available supply for immediate distribution has quietly contracted while most market participants have been focused on the price level rather than the mechanics beneath it.

XRP Ledger Exchange Reserve | Source: CryptoQuant

The honest framing of the analysis prevents the reserve decline from being read as a guaranteed bullish catalyst. Exchange reserves are one variable among many. Trading volumes, liquidity depth, whale activity patterns, and broader market conditions all influence XRP’s price simultaneously — and a declining reserve base without improving demand on the other side produces a thinner market rather than an advancing one.

The price behavior at $1.17 confirms the current state precisely. XRP holding relatively stable despite the noticeable reserve decline describes a market in equilibrium rather than one building momentum — neither the sellers nor the buyers are asserting enough force to move the price meaningfully in either direction.

The market is in wait-and-see mode. The reserve structure is becoming more favorable. The catalyst that converts structural improvement into directional price movement has not yet arrived — but the supply environment that would amplify that catalyst when it does appear is quietly assembling itself, four months of declining reserves at a time.

XRP Price Breaks To New 2026 Lows XRP remains one of the weakest large-cap cryptocurrencies on the market, with the daily chart showing a persistent downtrend that has been intact since the January local high near $2.50. After months of lower highs and lower lows, price has now broken below the February support region around $1.15–$1.20 and is trading near $1.10, marking its lowest level of 2026. XRP consolidates around $1.10 level | Source: XRPUSDT chart on TradingView The breakdown is technically significant because the February low had previously acted as a major demand zone following the sharp selloff that occurred earlier in the year. Instead of generating a durable reversal, that support eventually failed, triggering another wave of selling pressure. The latest decline was accompanied by a noticeable increase in volume, suggesting that sellers remain active rather than exhausted. Related Reading: Have Institutions Really Left Bitcoin? Analyst Explains Weakness May Be Misleading Trend indicators continue to favor the bears. XRP is trading below the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages, while all three averages are sloping downward. This alignment reflects a market structure where rallies continue to be sold rather than accumulated. The 50-day moving average near $1.35 now represents the first major resistance level, followed by the broader resistance zone between $1.55 and $1.70. For bulls, the immediate objective is reclaiming and holding above $1.15. Until that occurs, the chart suggests XRP remains vulnerable to additional downside volatility, with the recent lows near $1.05 acting as the next key support area to monitor. Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com