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A crypto expert has outlined a long list of developments and achievements that signal growing momentum for both XRP and Ripple. For market watchers, this latest roundup highlights the strong bullish fundamentals supporting XRP, despite its recent poor price performance. Moreover, the positive developments may present a stronger and more compelling buy case for investors.

Major Developments That Strengthen XRP’s Buy Case

In an X post this week, crypto market analyst Iso Ledger shared a detailed overview of XRP and Ripple’s recent milestones, highlighting the asset’s strengths across regulation, finance, and blockchain infrastructure. His remarks framed XRP as an increasingly established digital asset with expanding relevance and adoption across global financial markets and the crypto space.

According to Iso Ledger, one of the most significant developments occurred on March 17, 2026, when the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) named XRP a digital commodity in joint guidance with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The designation officially confirmed that the altcoin was not a security, marking a major regulatory development after over seven years of legal debate surrounding the asset.

The analyst also pointed to Ripple receiving conditional approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) for a national trust bank charter, as part of a group of 11 companies seeking federal banking licenses. On April 1, 2026, the OCC’s new rule expanding trust bank activities took effect, moving Ripple closer to full operational status. Notably, the crypto company was listed alongside recognized digital finance firms, including Circle, Fidelity Digital Assets, Paxos, and BitGo.

Outlining more positive developments, Iso Ledger cited Ripple Prime, formerly known as Hidden Road before Ripple’s $1.25 billion acquisition and rebrand in 2025. Iso Ledger noted that Ripple Prime went live on March 2, 2026, describing it as a $3 trillion annual clearing platform now positioned within Wall Street’s post-trade infrastructure. He also highlighted a Goldman Sachs filing that reportedly disclosed a $153 million stake in XRP, underscoring the cryptocurrency’s growing adoption among institutional investors.

In addition to these achievements, the analyst added that seven XRP Spot ETFs are already live, with combined assets under management (AUM) exceeding $1.5 billion. He noted that more than 771 million XRP were locked in those investment products, highlighting sustained institutional demand and a significant reduction in its circulating supply.

More Ripple Achievements

In his post, Iso Ledger also outlined several banking moves achieved by Ripple. He noted that Deutsche Bank now uses Ripple for cross-border payments and foreign exchange. Additionally, Aviva Investors became the first European asset manager to tokenize funds on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), while the Société Générale EURCV euro stablecoin is now live on the ledger.

What’s more, Convera, a B2B fintech company handling over $190 billion yearly across 200 countries, is using Ripple’s network and stablecoin settlement. In Asia, Rakuten Wallet also added the altcoin, linking it to 44 million users and 5 million merchants. Furthermore, Kyoto Life Insurance, a top Korean insurer, started tokenizing government bonds through Ripple Custody.

At the 2026 XRP Tokyo conference, speakers showed that the cryptocurrency offers up to 60% cost savings versus SWIFT and adds 12 new currency pairs. Moreover, multinational banks such as BBVA, BNP Paribas, and Citi currently support the SWIFT blockchain ledger and are clients of Ripple Custody.

Iso Ledger also noted that Ripple has applied for a Federal Reserve Master Account, and is expected in Q2 or Q3 2026. On the security side, the highly anticipated XLS-66d proposal is currently in validator voting on the ledger. If activated, it could introduce native on-chain lending on the blockchain. Notably, the analyst also outlines several additional developments, focusing on XRP’s transaction speed compared to SWIFT’s and other key milestones.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com