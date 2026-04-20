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A crypto analyst has mapped out over a dozen price levels where Bitcoin (BTC) could find support if selling pressure picks up. The analysis covers a wide range of potential landing spots, from above $70,000 to deep into the $30,000 range. According to the analyst, the cryptocurrency’s overall outlook remains bullish, with every dip treated as a potential trigger for a fresh rally unless BTC reaches a level where its structure could completely break down.

Analyst Identifies Key Bitcoin Rebound Zones

A crypto analyst identified as “Swarmik” on X has presented a detailed Bitcoin forecast, identifying 17 price levels where upward reactions could occur. He described BTC’s outlook as strongly bullish, suggesting that any successful bounce from these lower levels is expected to drive Bitcoin back to its all-time high at minimum, with the potential for further upside.

Sharing a chart, Swarmik pointed to $70,931 as the first level of interest, describing it as a “Breaker Block” where buyers may step in to defend further breakdowns. If this level fails to hold, he identifies $68,931 as the next corrective area for BTC. He labeled this level as an “Imbalance Zone,” where price could find support and attempt a round.

If downside pressure continues, the next level is $66,638, referred to as a “Reversal Line,” where a potential price bounce could occur. Below that, the $64,491 price point is highlighted as a “Psychological Level,” suggesting an emotionally significant area where traders tend to react more strongly.

As the price moves lower in the projection, the levels outlined by Swarmist become a mix of standard trading tools and zones, such as Fibonacci Retracements, based on past price behavior. The analyst points to $62,345 as the next level of decline if Bitcoin fails to hold the psychological level. He described this point as a “Fibonacci Level,” where price could still react.

If this zone breaks down, he highlights $60,198 as an “Etheric Break Zone,” followed by $58,052 as a “Point of Interest,” where buyers may return. A stronger move to the downside brings attention to the $55,905 level, which Swarmist described as a “Fair Value Gap,” where price gaps or inefficiencies are expected to be filled. Below that, $53,739 is marked as an “Order Block,” indicating a level where previous trading activity could influence future price reactions.

BTC’s Roadmap To Final Breakdown Zone

Following the order block zone, Swarmist’s analysis highlights a continued downtrend for BTC, with each level expected to fuel a rally if the price can hold above it.

The analyst highlights $51,612 as a “Demand Zone” where buying pressure may reemerge. If this level fails, $49,466 is identified as a “Supply Zone,” an area where selling pressure becomes stronger. Swarmist is implying that even if the price drops to these extremely low levels, there is still potential for a bounce.

Notably, a drop to $47,319 is expected to follow if the supply zone fails to hold. The analyst labeled this area as a “Liquidity Pool,” where many clustered orders may be found, making it an attractive target for price movement. Below that, $45,173 is described as a “Gravity Point,” while $43,026 is a “Kill Zone,” where another sharp price reaction could occur.

The analysis continues with a downward spiral to $40,880, a deeper support area described as a “Meta Vibration Level.” Further below that is $38,733, representing the final major level standing between Bitcoin and its lowest price. Swarmist calls this zone the “Last Bastion of Support.” Once the price falls below it, Swarmist noted that a decline below $34,732 would mean it was “all over” for Bitcoin, suggesting that it could completely invalidate the cryptocurrency’s bullish structure.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com