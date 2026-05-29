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Bitcoin’s market cap stood at roughly $1.5 trillion as the sell-off unfolded, with daily trading volume climbing past $32 billion — a sign that traders were moving fast in response to a rapidly shifting news cycle.

A Fabricated Deal Sets Off The Selloff

The chaos started when Iranian state television reported that Tehran and Washington had agreed on a memorandum of understanding to ease months of conflict.

The draft reportedly called for restoring commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz within a month, a US troop pullback from Iran’s immediate surroundings, and the lifting of a naval blockade.

Iran’s broadcaster acknowledged the measure was still unofficial. Reports note that Tehran said it would not proceed without what it called “tangible verification,” and that a final agreement could be taken to the UN Security Council within 60 days if talks moved forward.

Markets Move On Mixed Signals

Bitcoin had been trading above $75,000 before the story broke. According to Coingecko data, prices slid to a daily low of $73,200 before clawing back slightly to around $75,115 — still down about 1% on the day.

The White House wasted no time dismissing the report. Officials said the MoU that Iranian state media released was “a complete fabrication,” and warned that nobody should take Iranian state media claims at face value.

US President Donald Trump went further, saying the US was not satisfied with any deal Iran had put forward. That statement landed hard on markets already rattled by conflicting signals from both sides.

Washington Shuts The Door

The broader backdrop feeding the market reaction involves months of conflict that have already disrupted shipping in the Gulf region, raising fears about energy supplies and financial stability globally.

Reports indicate the current tensions trace back to fighting between Iran and Israel earlier this year, which pulled US forces deeper into the region.

Any genuine ceasefire or trade corridor agreement would have carried real economic weight — which is why even an unverified report moved prices as sharply as it did.

The episode underscores just how sensitive crypto markets have become to geopolitical developments, particularly ones that touch global shipping and energy supply chains.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from TradingView