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XRP ETF activity is intensifying, and the numbers suggest institutional capital is beginning to engage more aggressively with the asset. A recent surge in trading volume across several XRP-linked exchange-traded funds has been highlighted by BankXRP, showing that activity across multiple issuers has expanded rapidly.

XRP ETF Trading Activity Surges Past $26 Million

Fresh trading data reveals a sharp increase in XRP ETF participation. According to figures shared by BankXRP, combined daily trading volume across XRP ETFs climbed to $26.02 million, marking a notable spike in activity across the sector.

The largest share of this trading volume was captured by Bitwise Asset Management, whose XRP ETF recorded $11.14 million in daily turnover. The firm therefore controlled the majority of the day’s trading activity, reinforcing its position as a dominant issuer in the developing XRP ETF market.

Behind Bitwise, Franklin Templeton posted $8.39 million in trading volume, securing the second-largest share of market participation among the ETF issuers tracked. 21Shares followed with $3.76 million, completing the top three contributors to the day’s total.

Together, these figures illustrate how institutional access to XRP is becoming more structured through regulated investment vehicles. Rather than concentrating activity within a single product, the distribution of trading volume across multiple asset managers points to a broader ecosystem forming around XRP-based ETFs.

This diversification across issuers is significant because it demonstrates that interest in XRP exposure is expanding beyond isolated market participants. Institutional investors appear to be utilizing several regulated products simultaneously, suggesting that demand for XRP exposure is scaling through traditional financial channels.

Institutional Positioning Deepens As Capital Flows Accelerate

Additional disclosures from ETF issuers reinforce the narrative that institutional participation is strengthening. Bitwise Asset Management recently submitted a 107-page filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) detailing activity surrounding its XRP ETF product.

Within that filing, the firm revealed $267 million in new share creations, a metric widely interpreted as an indication that new capital is entering the fund rather than simply circulating existing shares among traders.

Marketing initiatives have also played a role in raising awareness around XRP investment vehicles. In December, Bitwise launched a promotional campaign in Times Square, placing its XRP ETF product in one of the most visible advertising locations in global finance.

During that same period, spot XRP funds recorded 19 consecutive days of inflows, a streak that underscored sustained investor demand. Another issuer experiencing significant traction is Teucrium. According to the firm’s CEO, the company’s XRP ETF attracted more than $500 million in inflows within just 12 weeks following its launch.

Taken together, the surge to $26.02 million in daily ETF trading volume, alongside hundreds of millions of dollars entering newly created shares and funds, signals a shift in market participation. Institutional investors are increasingly using XRP ETFs as a gateway to exposure, a development that many observers view as an early sign of renewed bullish positioning in the asset.

Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com