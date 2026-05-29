Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

A crypto analyst is sounding the alarm that Bitcoin (BTC) is currently executing one of the most painful patterns in its entire market history. According to the expert, Bitcoin has formed a classic Wyckoff Accumulation pattern, a century-old market theory that describes how institutions and the wealthy secretly buy assets at low prices before a major rally. The analyst has projected that before any major upward price movement, this pattern could trigger a severe crash in the BTC price.

Bitcoin Forms Painful Wyckoff Accumulation Pattern

According to crypto market expert NoName, Bitcoin is currently at a critical stage, with its market structure flashing warning signs of a potential price crash. In a Monday, 26 X post, the analyst cautioned that Bitcoin is now running one of the most psychologically brutal setups in financial markets, and that most investors may not be ready for what comes next.

NoName revealed that the emergence of the Wyckoff Accumulation suggests that large institutional players and whales may be deliberately keeping prices suppressed and chaotic. He said that the only purpose of this pattern is to shake out as many ordinary investors as possible before a major price rally.

According to the analyst’s chart, Bitcoin has already completed the early stages of this painful pattern on the weekly chart. He declared that the Preliminary Support (PS), Selling Climax (SC), and Secondary Test (ST) have all been printed, meaning the foundation of the Wyckoff Accumulation structure is firmly in place. Already, the market is experiencing widespread selling pressure after recording a brief recovery in March and April.

With the pattern now seemingly in place, NoName has called for one final Bitcoin price drop to $52,000 before the structure fully resets. This lower price point aligns with the Spring phase of the Wyckoff Accumulation theory, which signals a deliberate sharp move below support. This stage typically triggers stop losses, causes panic selling, and convinces the majority of investors and holders in the market that Bitcoin is heading much lower.

Bitcoin Bottom Marked As Next Buying Opportunity

NoName’s analysis suggests BTC’s potential decline toward the projected cycle bottom below $52,000 is where smart money would likely step in aggressively. Personally, he noted that this is likely where he would begin accumulating without hesitation, marking the area as a prime buying opportunity.

The $52,000 bottom is also not seen as a complete price breakdown, but a short-term decline before the real Bitcoin move begins. If the full Wyckoff Accumulation structure plays out as mapped on the analyst’s chart, then the next move could easily take the BTC price through its Last Point of Support (LPS), marked around the $76,000 range. After this, the cryptocurrency is expected to enter the Sign of Strength (SOS) breakout phase, where its price could skyrocket toward $110,000.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com