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Former Ripple CTO David Schwartz has sent an undisclosed amount of XRP to John Deaton’s US Senate campaign, giving Deaton’s latest fundraising push a direct signal of support from one of the XRP community’s most recognizable figures.

Schwartz Donates XRP To Deaton Senate Bid

The exchange played out publicly on X after Deaton appealed for donations on May 15, arguing that his campaign was built around small-dollar contributors rather than PACs, lobbyists or “special interests.” Schwartz, posting under his long-running “JoelKatz” account, replied two days later with a brief message: “Sent some XRP.” Deaton answered: “Thank you David!”

Deaton is again running for Senate in Massachusetts after winning the Republican primary in 2024 and losing to Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the general election. His new campaign targets the seat held by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey, who is seeking another term.

In the video attached to his fundraising post, Deaton framed the campaign as a challenge to entrenched political power in Washington. “I put in as much money as I could for my own campaign, but I don’t take big money. I don’t take PAC money. I don’t take money from lobbyists,” he said. “I just take money really from regular people and most of my donations are small donations. We’re talking 50 bucks, 25 bucks, 100 bucks.”

I hate asking for money, but I need your help. Unlike career politicians, I don’t take PAC money. I don’t take lobbyist money. I don’t answer to special interests. This campaign is powered by hardworking people giving 25 bucks, 50 bucks, 100 bucks at a time because they believe… pic.twitter.com/sNBDWgsQaS — John Deaton (@DeatonforSenate) May 15, 2026



The appeal leaned heavily on Deaton’s positioning as an outsider candidate rather than a conventional party figure. He said voters needed “somebody to Washington that actually cares about people,” adding that he would “put people before politics” and would not be “loyal to a person or a party or an agenda.” Deaton also cited policy priorities including energy, housing and healthcare, saying he had “an energy plan that will reduce electricity prices,” “a housing plan that’ll build 5 million homes nationwide in five years,” and a healthcare reform plan aimed at large vertically integrated insurers.

For the crypto market, the donation is notable less for its size, which was not disclosed, than for the messenger. Schwartz is one of the best-known technical figures associated with Ripple and XRP. Deaton, meanwhile, built a national profile in digital-asset circles through his advocacy around XRP holders and his criticism of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approach to crypto enforcement.

The overlap between Deaton’s political campaigns and the crypto sector was already visible in 2024. Federal Election Commission records show Deaton’s 2024 campaign committee reported $2.24 million in total receipts, including $1 million in loans made by the candidate and $1.15 million in individual contributions.

The donation also comes as Deaton is trying to distinguish between his campaign’s direct fundraising model and the broader role of crypto money in US elections. His message to supporters was explicit: “The only way I win is if people like you listening to this donate whatever you can afford.”

Whether that support meaningfully changes Deaton’s electoral position is a separate question. Massachusetts remains difficult terrain for Republicans, and Deaton’s 2024 run ended in defeat against Warren.

At press time, XRP traded at $1.38.

Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com