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Crypto pundit CharuSan has explained why Ripple’s XRP is a better choice for cross-border transactions than SWIFT. He also predicted that SWIFT is likely to integrate XRP at some point to avoid becoming redundant.

Why Ripple’s XRP Has A Competitive Edge Over SWIFT

In an X post, CharuSan said that SWIFT is cumbersome and slow, and will completely lose its competitive edge against XRP’s ODL technology, which frees up trillions of dollars for banks in seconds. He further noted that XRP addresses these banks’ pain points by enabling faster, cheaper payments, prompting them to reconsider their use of SWIFT.

In line with this, he opined that XRP will take over the market rapidly rather than gradually. The pundit also mentioned that the main software used by banks is already integrated with Ripple, which means that the technical path is ready. CharuSan added that there is no need to meet with 13,000 banks one by one, as a single update will integrate all banks into the system.

CharuSan noted that the real issue for SWIFT is whether it will add XRP to its system as a liquidity layer to keep up with the modern world or remain as a simple messaging service, which could cause it to lose its financial authority and eventually pack up. As such, he believes that SWIFT’s adoption of XRP’s technology at some point is a strategic necessity for the firm’s survival.

However, it is worth noting that SWIFT is developing its distributed ledger on Ethereum layer-2 Linea in partnership with ConsenSys and up to 30 banks. This is part of the firm’s move to expand from solely the messaging layer to an execution layer, enabling 24/7 cross-border payments.

Why The Linea Move Cannot Compare to Using XRP

CharuSan also opined that SWIFT cannot compete with XRP even with its move to develop a distributed ledger on Linea. He explained that Linea is a layer-2 infrastructure, and SWIFT’s experimentation with these networks is limited to messaging and asset-transfer trials. The pundit added that Linea is not a liquidity tool.

As such, CharuSan noted that although Linea aggregates transactions on its own, it still sends this data to the Ethereum network for verification, incurring a cost in the process. He indicated that such a process is not viable for cross-border payments, and so, SWIFT cannot compete with or be compared to XRP. The pundit reiterated that if SWIFT does not reach an agreement with Ripple and integrate XRP as a liquidity layer on its platform, it is “doomed” to fade away.

At the time of writing, the XRP price is trading at around $1.41, down over 4% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com