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A crypto analyst has said that the global banking system is about to be forcibly changed, as a new SWIFT mandate sets a critical deadline that could change XRP and Ripple forever. ISO 20022 is SWIFT’s new global messaging standard for cross-border payments, and the change is set to take full effect in November 2026. The analyst said that SWIFT will shut down the older unstructured messaging, forcing every major bank onto a new system. He also suggests this could have major implications for XRP, as it aims to serve as a global bridge asset for cross-border transfers.

SWIFT’s ISO 20022 To Overhaul Unstructured Messaging

In a YouTube video released on May 10, a market analyst known as Cheeky Crypto said that SWIFT is about to bring “the death of legacy banking data.” He noted that the new ISO 20022 mandate will remove unstructured addresses within the SWIFT network by November 2026. According to him, if banks fail to comply with these new standards, their transactions will not be cleared or processed.

Cheeky Crypto explained that over the past few decades, traditional banks have consistently relied on messy manual data-entry systems, which often lead to failed or delayed transactions. However, SWIFT is ending this era and introducing new solutions backed by structured data that run on blockchain technology.

Notably, Cheeky Crypto said he spent the last few days researching XRP’s role within this upcoming global money shift. He noted that as legacy systems prepare for a major change, institutions are being backed into a corner because they do not have the time or money to build compliant systems of their own. Because of this, he said banks are now looking for existing bridges like XRP that are already cleared by regulators. He noted that trillions of dollars from these institutions are set to move into blockchain-ready solutions like XRP, to ensure global liquidity continues to flow effectively.

According to the analyst, institutional inflows into XRP-based products are already rising significantly ahead of the November deadline. He said the move is primarily driven by corporate entities desperate to remain operational before SWIFT shuts the door on its old unstructured messaging standards.

He also cited a statement by Ripple’s Executive Chairman, Chris Larsen, who said that legacy banking systems are built on weak foundations. Larsen noted that the upcoming “2026 mandate is the tide coming to wash away anything that isn’t structured, verified, and compliant.”

XRP Ledger Presented As Better Alternative For Banks

In his video, Cheeky Crypto also stated that banks are now showing strong interest in the XRP Ledger as legacy systems break down and they build stronger ones. The analyst noted that XRP is built to handle the exact type of structured data SWIFT is trying to build instantly.

To back this up, Cheeky Crypto has compared the average transaction time and cost of legacy cross-border transfers with those of the XRP Ledger settlement. He says that legacy systems tend to take 3-5 days and cost a fortune in hidden fees. Meanwhile, the Ledger settles a transaction in roughly 3-5 seconds for a fraction of a penny.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com