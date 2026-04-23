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Ripple’s XRP is being touted as the missing piece that could lead the next major wave of transformation in the crypto sector. According to a market expert, XRP may play a key role in accelerating decentralized finance (DeFi) adoption and potentially challenging the dominance of traditional finance (TradFi) systems. This view ties into a long-standing debate in the financial sector about whether DeFi could realistically compete with, or even replace, traditional banking structures.

How Ripple’s XRP Could Transform The Crypto Sector

In a recent X post, Vet, an XRP Ledger (XRPL) dUNL validator, said that the decentralized finance sector still has a long way to go before it could completely replace or take over traditional finance systems. He noted that XRP is well-positioned to play a leading role in this transition by challenging the structural limitations in the TradFi space.

Vet’s remarks underscore clear flaws within the traditional finance sector. As DeFi continues to evolve, it has increasingly exposed the inefficiencies and constraints of conventional banking systems, including slow settlement times, high transaction costs, and restricted cross-border accessibility.

Against this backdrop, Ripple’s XRP could serve as a potential bridge asset as the shift from TradFi to DeFi continues. The token is widely recognized for its use in cross-border payments and liquidity provisioning, positioning it as a key intermediary in reshaping how value flows across global financial systems.

Supporting his argument, Vet stated that XRP was built with a superior protocol design and stronger high-value use cases, setting it apart from other DeFi projects and digital assets. He further explained that these structural advantages make the cryptocurrency more suitable for real-world financial applications that could help DeFi replace TradFi.

Concluding his post, he noted that the market is not fully prepared for this inevitable shift, underscoring his confidence in XRP’s position within this broader financial transition.

Flare Co-Founder Pushes Back Against Ripple’s XRP Claims

Responding to Vet’s statements, Flare Network co-founder Hugo Philion pushed back against claims that the XRP Ledger has superior protocol design choices. He described Vet’s remarks as “grave dancing,” implying that it was basically mocking other protocols’ shortcomings while celebrating XRP’s perceived advantages.

However, while Philion reaffirmed that he remains a strong supporter of both XRPL and XRP, he criticized the tone of Vet’s comments, calling them “extremely unseemly,” given that several protocols have had issues and bugs when deployed on the XRP Ledger. Furthermore, he emphasized that claims of superior protocol designs should be made only after those systems have been proven at scale and tested in real-world conditions. Until then, he argued that such judgments remain premature.

Vet countered Philion’s argument, stating that the Flare Network co-founder had completely missed his point. He explained that Ripple’s XRP Ledger is designed to sacrifice certain upside opportunities for reduced downside risk seen in other ecosystems. He stated that XRP avoids “multiplicative risk composability via smart contracts and no staking.”

Vet also rejected the grave dancing label, saying he was only describing the protocol’s structure, which he believes is superiorly designed for financial applications. He noted that the upcoming XLS-66 upgrade is a perfect example of this structural design he referred to.

Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com