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Something quiet is happening on the XRP Ledger. What is happening instead is the kind of institutional movement that is quietly deploying capital onto the Ledger, targeting the US Treasury debt, one of the largest and most stable markets in global finance.

The numbers are still small, but the structure behind them points to something that could scale far more than what is reflected in the current price of the altcoin.

Institutional Capital Begins To Land On XRPL

Crypto commentator X Finance Bull recently drew attention to a detail that deserves more scrutiny than it has received. The post, which was made on the social media platform X, highlighted how several institutional-grade products tied to US Treasuries are already live on the XRP Ledger. The combined value sits above $300 million, spread across offerings linked to firms such as BlackRock-backed Ondo Finance, OpenEden, and Guggenheim.

Ondo Finance accounts for the largest share at $221.8 million, followed by the OpenEden T-Bill Vault with roughly $55 million, while Guggenheim Treasury Services has about $40 million worth of institutional products on the Ledger.

To that roster, abrdn (Aberdeen Group plc), a firm overseeing more than $600 billion in assets, has deployed a tokenized liquidity fund on the Ledger as well, currently worth $15.9 million. Together, these four products represent over $333 million in live institutional capital on a network that, until recently, was better known for cross-border payments.

Each of these deployments has a deeper meaning. For instance, Ondo’s OUSG token is backed by BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund and allows qualified investors to mint and redeem tokens 24/7 using Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin.

A Tiny Slice Of A $31 Trillion Market

Institutions entering tokenized Treasuries have a wide selection of blockchains to choose from, including Ethereum and other established networks. Therefore, the significance is not just the capital itself but how quickly XRPL has closed the gap from almost no footprint in treasury-backed products.

In 2025, tokenized assets on the Ledger surged by 2,200%, increasing from $24.7 million in January to $567 million by year-end. Even with these developments, the scale of allocation is microscopic when compared to the US Treasury market, which holds a value above $30 trillion. The current allocation on XRPL barely scratches the surface, representing a fraction of a fraction of total issuance. That is exactly what is adding to the long-term outlook.

Tokenization of real-world assets, particularly government debt, has become one of the most closely watched trends across both crypto and traditional finance. The implication for the XRP price lies in how this activity scales and how much of it is tokenized on the XRP Ledger.

Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan recently projected that the tokenization market could expand from $26 billion today to $200 trillion, citing massive traditional markets including $110 trillion in stocks and $140 trillion in bonds. The implications for XRP’s price action would be significant if XRPL receives a notable share of that market as it scales.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com