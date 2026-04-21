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The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is making a power play and gaining more ground across the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector. After years of existence, the Ledger has become one of the leading networks in the sector, challenging and surpassing the likes of Solana in terms of Real-World Assets (RWAs).

Real-World Assets Sharp Growth On The XRP Ledger

Tokenization is picking up pace at a significant rate across the cryptocurrency space. Currently, a notable shift is taking place in the race for real-world asset (RWA) dominance. This shift is particularly evident between the XRP Ledger and the Solana blockchain.

In terms of global rankings on RWAs, the Ledger has moved ahead of Solana, underscoring its growth in the tokenization space, where blockchain infrastructure is being integrated with traditional assets. The development highlights the growing need for platforms that are efficient, affordable, and scalable, in addition to signaling shifting competition dynamics across large networks.

As the RWA sector continues to expand, the Ledger now holds nearly $1.9 billion in tokenized assets, which marks a key moment in blockchain adoption. In a recent interview, featuring Hugo Philion, the co-founder of Flare Networks, the expert stated that the RWAs that are issued on the Ledger can be utilized in Flare’s compute layer with privacy and compliance.

Philion also made reference to the new escrow feature (TokenEscrow) created on the Ledger, expressing his excitement about the amendment. What makes this shift notable is that the XRP Ledger does not have the same kind of programmability as Solana, nor does it offer the same privacy as Canton does.

This achievement is likely to spark a fresh wave of utility for XRP in the near future. According to BankXRP, the Ledger flipping Solana is a massive real institutional momentum rather than speculative hype. Sharing insights into the new TokenEscrow amendment on the Ledger, the expert has called it a game-changer for cleanly holding and releasing tokenized assets.

When combining the governed settlement with the programmable and private computer layer of the Flare Networks, it leads to a future of compliance and yield-generating RWAs.

Ripple’s Plan To Make The Ledger Quantum-Ready

As the XRP Ledger secures more global coverage, Ripple Labs has recently announced a multi-phase plan to prepare the network for a post-quantum future, with a target for full readiness by 2028. Research from Google Quantum AI revealed that blockchain’s cryptography today, such as safe algorithms for wallets, is at risk of being broken by sufficiently advanced quantum computers.

The Ripple’s Quantum-ready plan for the Ledger is being executed in 4 different phases. These include the Post-quantum recovery, the Proactive planning and experimentation, the Exploration of post-quantum primitives, and the Full transition for PQ signatures.

Ripple’s team has been working ahead of this curve. With the multi-phased strategy, the firm is carefully migrating a live, global financial infrastructure without compromising the value of digital assets covered by the Ledger.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com