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While the price of XRP has been struggling with volatility, this downside performance might be starting to hinder sentiment across the market as on-chain activity gradually fades. During the bearish period, there has been a significant decline in activity on the XRP Ledger, which points to weakening sentiment among investors and users.

Active Wallet Count On XRP Ledger Falls Sharply

After a period of growth, activity on the XRP Ledger appears to be losing momentum at a substantial rate as investors exit the network. Data from Santiment, a popular market intelligence and on-chain data analytics platform, shows that the number of active wallet addresses on the network has fallen sharply in recent sessions.

This reduction points to a slowdown in user engagement, with fewer users engaging with the network through transactions and transfers. Over the past year, the average wallet addresses that have been active on the Ledger have seen an average 41% drop in their investments. When on-chain activity drops to this level, it may be the result of declining demand or a brief pause in usage after periods of increased interest from users.

According to the on-chain platform, this marks the lowest MVRV (Mean Value to Realized Value) for XRP traders since the FTX collapse that took place in November 2022, triggering a bear market phase that ran for several months. The positioning suggests a cooling phase for the XRP ecosystem, which could play a key role in its long-term prospects.

In the meantime, this development could influence trading activity. Santiment highlighted that large negative average returns derived from actual trader yields indicate that there is significantly less risk than average when purchasing or increasing your XRP positions.

This is possible because cryptocurrencies are zero-sum trading games. However, it is largely attributed to the fact that competing traders are already in a severe condition, which the platform flags as “blood in the streets’ territory.

Is The Altcoin In Its Bottoming Phase?

After falling sharply, analysts are predicting a possible bottoming phase for XRP as the downward trend stalls. According to Crypto X AiMan on X, this might be the bottom for XRP. Currently, the altcoin’s price is sitting around $1.30, down from $3.50 last year, which is one of the signs that the crash might be nearly over.

The analyst has also drawn attention to key indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI), reinforcing this narrative. Data shows that the RSI has moved into extremely oversold levels in addition to a collapse in crypto interest on Google Trends and X. Historically, the expert claims this is when bottoms are formed.

Other events, such as impending rate cuts, cooling global tensions, and renewed liquidity into risk assets, add an extra layer to this bottoming narrative. AiMan added that the crypto market cap, valued at $2.3 trillion, is still tiny compared to the stock market, which is why many believe crypto is still in its early stages.

Years from now, he claims investors will look back at current prices as a gift when the sector takes off. As a result, he believes that XRP may have already reached its bottom for this cycle.

Featured image from Freepik, chart from Tradingview.com