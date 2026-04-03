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Ripple’s XRP Ledger and SWIFT are gaining serious attention in the cryptocurrency and financial sector following recent speculations about both parties. While SWIFT remains one of the leading payment firms in the world, rumors are that the company might be supported by XRPL infrastructure.

SWIFT Might Be Integrating XRP Ledger Infrastructure

SWIFT, an open global standard for financial information, is now in the spotlight as speculations are starting to swell across the market regarding the company’s inner workings. This is centered around a possible integration or relationship between SWIFT and the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

Over time, SWIFT has been hailed for its fast processing time and execution, but some analysts are starting to suggest the possibility of the XRP Ledger currently playing a role behind the scenes. Pumpius, a crypto commentator, highlighted on X that SWIFT could be secretly using the Ledger at the backend.

Even though no formal confirmation has been made, the notion that a major traditional financial messaging company might covertly access blockchain technology underscores the notable growth of the blockchain sector. The multiple partnerships between big financial institutions and Ripple Labs are reinforcing this rumor.

According to Pumpius, 36 out of the 50+ banks on SWIFT’s new retail cross-border payments list are already in partnership with leading payment firm Ripple. In addition, SWIFT has recently made announcements regarding Ripple Treasury as an official part of its Certified Partner Program.

As outlined by City of London banker Lord Belgrave in a strategy meeting with major banks, Ripple and the XRP Ledger were freely discussed as powering the underlying tech for cross-border payments of the next generation.

SWIFT’s frontend, which handles the customer interface, branding, and compliance, remains with each respective bank or financial institution. However, the backend is allegedly anchored on the Ledger, which is believed to be doing all the heavy tasks behind the scenes. If such a link were to exist, it might represent a major advancement in the merging of decentralized technology with legacy finance.

Pumpius stated that this architecture has been quietly building underneath the surface for years, but the recent announcement from SWIFT brought it to the notice of the public and the crypto sector.

The Token To Take Over Global Finance

With a growing role in finance, Pumpius has shared a few key points from Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz on why XRP will take over global finance and outpace stablecoins. As the sector evolves, the CTO claims that banks will choose XRP over stablecoins.

One of the reasons is that stablecoins are stable to one currency, futile for global deals across borders. Also, issuers like court orders and politics can freeze or seize them anytime. Lastly, unlike stablecoins, XRP’s price can grow and offer investors real upside potential.

The altcoin is purely decentralized, offers lightning-fast atomic settlement, and has near-zero fees. Other key factors include liquidity sourcing and bridge asset design, high scalability and energy efficiency, escrow functionality, etc. In search of true freedom, speed, and future value in the sector, the altcoin is one of the best bets.

Featured image from Sketchfab, chart from Tradingview.com