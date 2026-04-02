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XRP is struggling to hold current support levels. The market is uncertain. And beneath the price, the structure that would normally cushion a sell-off has quietly thinned to one of its weakest readings in recent memory.

An Arab Chain report tracking market depth on Binance has identified a condition that makes the current support test more precarious than it appears on the surface: XRP’s 30-day liquidity index has dropped to approximately 0.062 — one of its lowest readings in recent periods. That number describes a market where buy and sell orders have become significantly less dense. The cushion that normally absorbs price swings without amplifying them has been removed.

What that means in practical terms is straightforward and should not be understated. When liquidity is deep, large trades are absorbed without dramatically moving the price. When liquidity is thin — as it is now — the same trade produces a sharper, faster, more violent response. The market has not become more dangerous because sentiment has shifted. It has become more dangerous because the infrastructure that manages price impact has deteriorated.

XRP is holding support in a market that has lost much of its shock-absorbing capacity. Those two facts belong in the same sentence — because they are the same problem.

The Market Is Not Just Thin. It Is Empty. And Empty Markets Move Fast When They Fill.

The report adds the dimension that completes the structural picture. XRP’s 30-day turnover index currently stands at approximately $4.46 billion — a figure that reflects not just reduced liquidity in the order book but reduced capital flow through the market entirely. Both institutional and retail participation have withdrawn simultaneously.

The order book is thin, and the volume flowing through it has declined in tandem. That combination — shallow depth and low activity — describes a market that has been effectively abandoned by the participants who would normally provide its stability.

The risk this creates is asymmetric and immediate. In a liquid, high-turnover market, large trades are absorbed gradually. In the current environment, the same trade size produces a disproportionate price response in whichever direction it pushes. The market has no buffer. Every significant order becomes a market-moving event by default.

The report identifies the constructive interpretation alongside the risk, and both deserve equal weight. Periods of compressed liquidity and low turnover have historically preceded significant price movements — not because thin markets are bullish, but because they are unstable. When capital returns to a market this empty, the price response is rarely gradual.

The XRP market is not waiting for a catalyst. It is waiting for volume. When that volume arrives — from whichever direction — the thin order book will amplify whatever it brings.

XRP Holds Fragile Range as Downtrend Persists XRP is trading near $1.30 after a prolonged decline that has steadily weakened its market structure. The chart shows a clear downtrend, with price consistently printing lower highs and lower lows since late 2025. The sharp breakdown in February marked a decisive shift, pushing XRP into a lower range where it continues to consolidate. Since that move, price has been confined between roughly $1.20 and $1.50, reflecting a temporary balance but not a reversal. XRP remains below the 50-day and 100-day moving averages, both sloping downward and acting as resistance on every recovery attempt. The 200-day moving average sits significantly higher, reinforcing the broader bearish trend. Related Reading: Bitmine Just Locked $340M More In Ethereum – Supply Keeps Shrinking Volume dynamics highlight the imbalance. The February sell-off was accompanied by a strong spike in volume, suggesting aggressive distribution or forced liquidations. In contrast, the current consolidation phase shows declining volume, indicating weaker participation and limited buying conviction. Attempts to push toward $1.50 have repeatedly failed, with sellers stepping in before any structural breakout can develop. The market is stabilizing, but without reclaiming key moving averages, that stability remains fragile. As long as XRP trades below these levels, the path of least resistance continues to favor either extended consolidation or another move lower. Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com