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XRP may be heavily bearish right now, as its price steadily falls toward the $1.30 mark due to the highly unfavorable market environment. However, several predictions suggest that this phase is simply temporary and the broader outlook is extremely bullish, with the potential of reaching unprecedented levels such as $11.

XRP’s Probability To Hit Unprecedented Levels Grows

Despite how bearish the XRP price may appear, its broader outlook seems bullish, believed to touch a two-digit value in the foreseeable future. Multiple predictions regarding this move have started to unfold across the space, putting XRP in the spotlight.

A market analyst known as Cheeky Crypto has spurred new debate in the cryptocurrency community following a prediction that the leading altcoin could hit the $11 price level. According to the market expert, the token has about a 53% chance of reaching this audacious level very soon.

His forecast is based on a number of factors, including market structure, past price behavior, and changing adoption trends. The major development here is the formation of a macro broadening wedge pattern. However, the question remains: can this massive macro pattern really bolster XRP to the $11 mark, or is the market setting up an expansive technical trap?

After analyzing the data market in the long term, the expert found a specific geometric structure coiling on the charts with a critical statistical division, which suggests a 53% mathematical probability of an explosive breakout. At the same time, the analysis shows a 47% chance of a catastrophic breakdown.

In the meantime, the success of moving either way requires short-term moving averages to focus completely on multiple key factors. These include hidden algorithmic accumulation, institutional order book, on-chain data trends, and cryptocurrency exchange reserves hitting critical low levels.

Furthermore, navigating this extreme volatility and the psychological warfare waged by whales or large holders will require keeping emotions detached from daily candles and implementing a strict exchange-redundancy strategy across tier-one platforms.

As this trend materializes, Cheeky Crypto has revealed a shift in behavior among retail holders. Currently, these traders are tracking these macro structures, which can enable them to protect their capital by aligning their time horizons with the months-long timeline of the chart rather than rushing the process with high leverage.

Massive Outflows From Crypto Exchanges

In the face of ongoing volatility, on-chain data shows that a massive amount of XRP has left crypto exchanges. Santiment, a popular market intelligence, reported that the wave of outflows occurred just after the largest exchange inflow since 2026 began, involving +22.80 million XRP, which occurred on Thursday.

As of Saturday, over 25.24 million XRP were withdrawn from trading platforms, suggesting a shift in investors’ behavior as they choose private custody. Another key aspect of this development is that the massive flow of coins to exchanges occurred right at the local bottom in XRP’s price.

This move left retail traders who decided to sell off at the lowest price in 15 weeks regretting their decision. Since this day of capitulation, the trading value of the fifth-largest crypto asset by market cap has increased by a slight +5%.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com