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XRP is still capped by ongoing volatility in the market, limiting its price below the $1.40 level, but its market dynamics are beginning to experience a crucial change. This shift in dynamics is currently being reflected in the Whale Vs Retail Delta, which is exhibiting a bullish move once again.

A Positive Shift In XRP Whale Vs Retail Delta

After a brief bounce, the price of XRP is trading around the $1.35 level, which may indicate renewed upside momentum. During this period, on-chain data shows that a notable shift in market dynamics is unfolding for the leading altcoin.

CW, a data and crypto analyst on the CryptoQuant platform, shared in a post on X that the Whale Vs Retail Delta has transitioned toward the upside trajectory. Looking at the chart, the metric has now moved to the 0.45 level following a period of downside activity.

What this means is that positions held by XRP whales are extremely high. The trend is a sign that larger investors are exerting more influence on market movement than retail traders, which might indicate a resurgence of confidence in spite of continued volatility.

As of today, the proportion of long positions held by retail investors is low, indicating ongoing selling pressure as these players exit the market. This metric is one that is closely watched by market participants due to the fact that it can determine whether institutional-sized players or smaller traders are driving price action.

However, given the high percentage of whales and the low percentage of retail investors, it appears that the impending rally will likely follow the desire of whales. The coming sessions will determine whether this growing imbalance will trigger the early stages of a broader bullish move for the altcoin.

Even with a negative market environment, XRP buying activity seems to be picking up pace, which likely led to its brief bounce on Monday. In another X post, CW outlined a growing balance as buying activity is occurring in both the Spot and Futures markets.

Data shows that net buying is taking place in the futures market, and net buying in the spot market is also strong, reflecting renewed conviction among investors. The heightened buying action is heavily observed on Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, followed by Coinbase. CW claims that the strongest XRP buying pressure in recent times is taking place.

Historical Bullish Pattern Is Re-Emerging

XRP may be struggling to push upward, but the current structure points to a bullish move in the short term. Coinvo Trading, a crypto analyst, has predicted an impending massive move for the altcoin backed by historical price patterns.

In the monthly time frame chart, the token witnessed an expansion of over 600% after a takeout and the formation of a triangular pattern in 2024. The move ultimately kick-started the bull market phase as the crypto market turned highly positive during the period.

Now in 2026, this bullish pattern is repeating with the same breakout, raising the likelihood of a strong bounce. Should history repeat, XRP is expected to skyrocket at any moment from now.

Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com