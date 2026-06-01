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XRP is holding critical support around $1.30 as selling pressure tests a level that bulls have been defending through weeks of market uncertainty. The price is at a genuine inflection point — and an Arab Chain analysis tracking Binance inflow data has identified a structural development in May that adds a specific supply-side context to the current support test.

XRP inflows to Binance reached only 215 million XRP throughout May — their lowest level since the beginning of 2026, with an estimated value of approximately $292 million. That figure requires the preceding context to feel as significant as it is. The months that defined the most active periods of the recent cycle saw inflows running at multiples of that level, reflecting the elevated trading activity, speculative participation, and large holder repositioning that accompanied significant price movements in both directions.

May’s reading describes the opposite environment. The sharp decline in inflows to Binance coincides with the continued uncertainty that has characterized the broader cryptocurrency market — but the specific implication for XRP goes beyond general market caution. Fewer tokens arriving on Binance means less supply being positioned for potential sale on the exchange that processes the largest share of global XRP volume.

Arab Chain’s analysis examines what that supply reduction means for XRP’s ability to hold $1.30 — and whether the reduced inflow environment creates the structural conditions for the level to hold or simply reflects a market too disengaged to defend it.

The Sell Side Is Quietly Retreating

The Arab Chain analysis translates the May inflow reading directly into its behavioral implications. A marked decrease in XRP arriving on the world’s largest exchange reflects a relative decline in the transfer activity most commonly associated with selling intent.

Investors moving XRP to Binance are typically preparing to trade or sell. Investors keeping XRP off Binance are typically holding — and May’s historically low inflow reading suggests the latter behavior has become significantly more dominant than the former.

XRP Ledger Exchange Inflow on Binance | Source: CryptoQuant

The gradual nature of the decline adds structural weight to the signal. XRP inflows have been trending lower since the beginning of the second quarter — a directional trend rather than a single-session anomaly. That sustained reduction has coincided with relative price stability and lower volatility compared to previous periods, describing a market where rapid speculation has given way to longer holding periods and reduced short-term trading activity.

The honest framing Arab Chain applies is precise. A decrease in inflows is not a direct bullish signal by itself — reduced exchange activity can reflect disengagement as easily as conviction. What it does reflect unambiguously is a decline in immediate selling intent. Combined with the price stabilization visible around $1.30, the historically low inflow environment describes a market where the supply available for immediate sale on Binance is tightening rather than expanding.

XRP Price Tests Critical $1.30 Support As Bears Retain Control XRP remains under sustained pressure as the asset continues to trade below all major moving averages, a technical structure that reflects the broader weakness that has dominated price action since the start of the year. After failing to hold the mid-May recovery attempt above $1.45, XRP has gradually drifted back toward the critical $1.30 support zone, a level that has repeatedly acted as a demand area throughout the second quarter. XRP consolidates below $1.5 level | Source: XRPUSDT chart on TradingView The chart shows XRP currently trading around $1.30 after losing short-term support provided by the 50-day moving average. More importantly, the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages remain bearishly aligned, indicating that momentum continues to favor sellers despite several recovery attempts. Volume has also remained relatively muted during the decline, suggesting that the latest move lower is being driven more by the absence of aggressive buyers than by panic selling. Related Reading: Bitcoin Flashes A Historic Supply Setup – But One Key Signal Still Remains Bearish From a structural perspective, the $1.28-$1.30 region is now the key level to monitor. A decisive breakdown below this support could expose the April lows near $1.24 and potentially open the door for a deeper retracement toward the $1.15-$1.20 area. On the upside, bulls must first reclaim the cluster of moving averages near $1.35-$1.40 before any meaningful recovery can develop. Until that occurs, XRP remains trapped in a neutral-to-bearish consolidation range, with sellers maintaining a slight advantage despite the recent decline in exchange inflows. Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com