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Ripple has published a new report detailing the major milestones its payments platform and XRP have achieved. The report covers Ripple Payments’ expansion into a global-scale end-to-end platform, XRP’s role in cross-border transactions, the growth of the RLUSD stablecoin, and more. Here is a breakdown of everything the Ripple team shared.

Ripple Payments See Strong Growth With XRP At The Center

Ripple’s new report, published on March 3, highlights the company’s efforts to build a unified payments platform that handles both traditional currencies and digital assets. The report outlined the firm’s progress in modernizing global payments using blockchain technology, underscoring a wider shift as stablecoins and digital assets like XRP become increasingly integrated into financial services.

Ripple describes payments as one of the most practical uses for cryptocurrency. The team emphasized that digital networks offer faster transfers, greater transparency, and improved efficiency compared to legacy systems like SWIFT, which often rely on multiple intermediaries. While the benefits of crypto technology are substantial, they stated that turning such capabilities into reality requires infrastructure designed to support large-scale financial activity.

To address this challenge, the company developed Ripple Payments. This end-to-end platform enables businesses to collect, store, exchange, and send value in fiat currencies, stablecoins, XRP, and other digital assets. The Ripple team stated that they had spent more than a decade building the foundation for its global payments network.

According to them, the platform now operates under more than 75 financial licenses across major markets, including New York, the European Union, and Singapore. With these regulatory approvals, Ripple reports that its infrastructure is already trusted to move hundreds of millions of dollars across international payment corridors.

The report highlights that Ripple Payments’ purpose is to simplify transaction processes for financial institutions and enterprises that typically rely on multiple providers to complete a single cross-border transfer. With XRP at its center, it aims to reduce costs and risks by enabling faster, more affordable transactions.

Stablecoin Advances Amid Platform Expansion

Ripple’s report also outlines how recent acquisitions have expanded the capabilities of its payment infrastructure. The purchase of Palisade added stronger custody services, wallet technology, and treasury automation tools. Additionally, the acquisition of Rail introduced global virtual accounts and improved collection services for international transactions.

The team noted that Ripple payments already operate at a significant scale, supporting payouts across more than 60 markets and run on 51 real-time payment rails supported by over 20 banking partners. Additionally, the payment platform has processed more than $100 billion in total transaction volume, while Rail contributes another $10 billion annually.

Notably, stablecoins are also playing a pivotal role in Ripple’s strategy. Financial institution Citigroup has projected that global stablecoin supply could reach $3.7 trillion by 2030. In response, Ripple stated that its stablecoin, RLUSD, has already surpassed $1 billion in market capitalization in less than 1 year since launch.

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