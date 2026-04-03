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Crypto pundit Cryptoinsight has pointed to Google’s latest research on quantum computing, which discussed XRP. The report specifically highlighted the XRP Ledger and the network’s efforts to protect against quantum threats.

Google’s Latest Quantum Research Report Discusses XRP

In an X post, Cryptoinsight highlighted Google’s research report, which discussed XRP and the XRPL’s quantum efforts. He also noted that Google’s claim that 2/3 of the short-dated U.S. treasury bills are on the Ledger, while the majority of the remaining are on the Ethereum network.

In the quantum report, Google noted that the Ledger is among the networks conducting experimental and test deployments of post-quantum cryptography (PQC). The Ledger recently deployed post-quantum ML-DSA signatures on the testnet. The report also recognized how this was key as the Ledger provides “extensive support” for RWA tokenization.

RWA.xyz data shows that the XRP Ledger currently ranks 8th in terms of RWA tokenization, with a total tokenized value of $1.9 billion. The network boasts an RWA count of 289. Google noted that networks like the XRPL, which provide protocol-level support for RWA tokenization, introduce new quantum vulnerabilities not present in Bitcoin and its derivatives.

This is based on the account model and smart contracts that networks like the Ledger employ to support tokenization. Google indicated that this quantum risk will become more prevalent. This is because of financial developments, such as fiat-backed stablecoins and the tokenization of other RWAs, which are projected to significantly increase the pool of assets governed by smart contracts by 2030.

Another Quantum Risk For The Ledger And Other Networks

Google noted that the XRP Ledger is among the protocols that make long-term exposure of quantum-vulnerable public keys inevitable. However, Ledger has an edge as Google noted that the network, alongside Algorand and TRON, supports native, protocol-level key rotation. The research report added that modern Ethereum, Solana, and Rootstock accounts are controlled by smart wallets and support key rotation, but that legacy accounts remain a lingering vulnerability.

Google stated that the technical and social complexities of switching blockchains to post-quantum signature schemes indicate that the process will take years. However, they noted that this move cannot be delayed until the exact timeline and feasibility of constructing Cryptographically Relevant Quantum Computers (CRQCs) become completely clear.

At the same time, the report noted that the complexities and challenges are feasible to overcome, as networks such as the Ledger, Algorand, and Solana have demonstrated by making “notable progress” in real-world adoption of post-quantum cryptography. The Ledger also recently integrated AI to help identify vulnerabilities in the cycle development.

At the time of writing, the altcoin’s price is trading at around $1.31, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

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